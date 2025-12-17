Body Type

Body Type

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allison Deraney's avatar
Allison Deraney
3d

The only wear clothes that fit you part was a holy shit that’s it moment for me. The way being in an outfit that is uncomfortable yanks your attention away from the moment you’re in is so damn true. And it makes you (well me) hone in on my body in a way that feels terrible.

Thanks for this series, Mikala.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
elisabeth's avatar
elisabeth
4d

getting fitted for the first time in years and now owning bras which actually fit were truly as life changing as everyone says. if you are waiting for a sign to do it, this is it ⭐

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mikala Jamison · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture