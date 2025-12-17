In case you missed it, here’s last week’s post for paid subscribers, and my appearance on Slate’s ICYMI (ha) podcast, talking about the “everyone’s getting skinny” moment:

Over the next few weeks, I’m doing a little series of Top-10s:

This week, I give you the first five of my top-10 things I think matter most for feeling better in and about your body ; then I’ll give you Part 2.

Then, I’ll give you the top-10 things that feel challenging to me about body culture right now, and exactly what I do about them .

Then, I’ll give you my top-10 recommendations for products, apps, etc. that I think you’ll find useful for taking care of your body as you go in to 2026.

I have these opinions (in no particular order) after 10-plus years of eating disorder recovery and a strength training routine, becoming a group fitness instructor and competitive powerlifter, being a health and fitness reporter, starting this newsletter, and getting a book deal for a fitness memoir and guide to sane, safe, sustainable exercise. I hope you feel you can trust me on these!

1. Consider how people spoke to you about your body when you were young.

Not to go all armchair therapist on you, but it’s my feeling that if you want to start the ol’ healing process re: any emotional pain you hold about your body, you have to consider where it comes from in the first place. While I was writing the parts of my book about why I had an eating disorder for years, I kept thinking about something I read that actor Brendan Fraser said while he was promoting the movie The Whale (which I reviewed here):

“I met with people who live with eating disorders. They were open-hearted in telling me how they came to the point in their lives where they were so heavy they were bedridden. The common denominator was that someone spoke cruelly to them when they were very young.”

I became the “bigger and taller than everyone else” girl when I was like 11, so my body got all kinds of creepy, scary, embarrassing attention way before I was equipped to understand or deal with it. Once I got into middle school and developed a binge eating disorder that made me gain weight really quickly, I was subject to insults, judgements, and passive aggression about my body nearly every day of my life at a time when my self-esteem could not have been more delicate. This stressed me out and screwed me up in profound ways for many years.

Realizing that this is where a lot of my body image issues came from didn’t entirely fix them, but looking back at Baby Mikala and thinking, “Damn, it is so unfair that all that happened to you, and you didn’t deserve it, and it makes sense that you didn’t really know how to handle it,” is an exercise in self-compassion. You need to have that for yourself always, and having it for your kid self is a good place to start.

2. Know that if other people’s bodies are upsetting you, it’s not really about them, it’s about you (and that makes sense).

If someone loses weight, or gets cosmetic surgery, or gets leaner or more muscular, or anything else, and you feel some kind of way about it: Consider it an opportunity to ask yourself questions about how you feel about your own body and values, rather than to say or think a bunch of things about them. While you might have feelings about someone else’s body that are about them (you’re worried about them, you’re impressed by them, whatever), often at least some of what you’re feeling is about your relationship to your own body and its place in the world. That’s not a condemnation — you should have feelings about your own body, it’s not an irrelevant thing! Just don’t miss the valuable chance to investigate those feelings because you’re too busy talking and thinking about the body of someone you’ll never be or ever meet.

I’ll give you an example: Someone in my life had a significant body transformation within the past few years. They were in the gym doing all the things I also like doing in the gym, and it was giving them abs and guns and the beautiful muscle definition that only comes with being well-nourished, well-slept, locked in, and energized. Reader, I was temporarily sizzling with envy. I felt, well, triggered by this a little bit. Why? Because while this person’s body and choices had abso-fucking-lutely nothing to do with me, I was at a point in my life when for various reasons I was not taking care of myself how I usually do. I wasn’t sleeping well, I wasn’t eating well, I wasn’t working out the way I like. I was stressed out and sad and my body felt like garbage in turn. It’s not that I wanted to look exactly like this person and do exactly what they were doing (our lifestyles and goals weren’t exactly the same), but that them being locked in in their own way reminded me how not locked in I was to the basic habits that support my personal well-being. Those are the things I actually wanted.

Did I really care about having a massive body transformation myself and getting washboard abs, too? No, not really — I just wanted to get back to that “I feel good about my exercise and eating habits” place, the place where my values and my behaviors are aligned. That’s all it was. Once I did that, all those Big Bad Feelings swiftly made their exit. Related:

3. More and more people are likely to lose weight in the coming months and years. It’s crucial that you figure out how you’ll feel and behave about this.

I’ve already written about how no, it’s not the case right now that “everyone” in America is “getting skinny” and on a GLP-1. Something like 12% of U.S. adults have tried one, many people lose around 10-15% of their body weight on them (so there are a lot of higher-weight people who are losing weight but certainly not getting skinny; it’s not only 120-pound people who want to get down to 105 pounds using these meds), and most American adults have significant body fat and fit the definition of “obesity” when you account for measures of body composition beyond the flawed BMI.

But — and this is what I know a lot of people have feelings about — a lot more people are likely going to be losing weight, maybe a lot of it, in the coming years. We’re on the cusp of getting GLP-1 pills (more convenient, cheaper, an alternative for people who don’t like injecting themselves), and there are newer, more powerful -tides all the time; the latest is retatrutide, which I only learned about five seconds ago.

If you’re a longtime reader you already know: Generally I fall into the camp that people should do what they want for their bodies so long as they understand risks, operate from a place of intrinsic motivation rather than external pressure, are informed and consenting, are advised by a sane medical professional, and work to better their relationship to food and movement at the same time they’re taking these meds. I’m sure a lot of people don’t take these drugs in this perhaps idealized context, so I get why they’re worrying. I also am someone who lived with the negative symptoms of and reactions to my higher-weight body, and a binge eating disorder, for many years. I got better because I was playing the body change game on Easy Mode, but a lot of people aren’t, so these meds represent an easier and potentially life-changing option. Really how I feel about these meds is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ It’s very complex. I don’t know what’s going to happen.

If what happens, though, is that more and more people in my life and the world do start losing tons of weight and I can’t do anything about that, what then? Well, same as it ever was when it comes to other people and their choices: I can’t control them but I can control myself. I can decide what I want, care about, and let into my brain space. I can think things like “Good for them, not for me,” or practice The Let Them Theory, which I haven’t read but I think I get it from the title. Or I, too, could take one of these meds if that’s what makes sense for my body, life, and health. We really don’t have many choices here, folks — other people are going to act upon their own bodily autonomy, and as much as we might be bothered by that, all we can do is Let Go, Let God or whatever and stick to our guns where our own values, choices, and behaviors are concerned. I really said it all here:

Other than that, I also appreciate what Jessica DeFino has to say here:

On the Ozempic note, I do think the anti-diet culture/anti-beauty culture movements are going to have to figure out a way to talk about disentangling thinness from health and health from beauty and beauty from societal- and self-worth in a way that goes beyond “semaglutides are bad,” and soon. (Maybe I’m just talking to myself here.) As more studies emerge indicating the potential benefits of these drugs for people dealing with alcohol addiction, arthritis, etc., semaglutides will become more normalized, and weight loss will accompany increased health for some, and thinness will still not be indicative of health for all — ex: when a person with an eating disorder seeks health treatment, they’ll often gain weight; when a person falls ill, they’ll sometimes lose weight; when a person goes on semaglutide specifically to lose weight, it may indicate an unhealthy relationship to their body image or food or whatever — and anti-fat discrimination will still need to be addressed socially and politically. I know this is an obvious statement, just something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately.

4. If your clothes are uncomfortable in any way, stop wearing them.

I doubt I’m alone in this: If I am too aware of my clothes, I am easily sucked into a negative preoccupation with my body that pulls me out of whatever moment in which I want to be present. If I’m fussing with my ill-fitting bra, or digging fabric out of stomach rolls, or feeling the pants waistband digging in, I’m liable to feel something is “wrong” with my body rather than the clothes on my body. A grim and ghastly lie, but old messaging dies hard. Why give this lie the chance to creep into your head? Your body is your home. Don’t decorate it with things that don’t fit.

Have some pants that are a size up or a little roomier so you can wear them to dinner and have room for the food in your belly. Get rid of the coat that’s too snug on your shoulders when you lift your arms. Go to a specialty boutique and invest $100+ on a bra that is professionally measured and immaculately constructed — if you think you’re getting “good bras” online without professional measuring and a real-life try-on, quit playing in my face. You know nothing of good bras until you’ve gone to a boutique and had a brusque older lady peep your naked cans and instantly know which seven she’s gonna have you try until you have the Cinderella glass slipper of a boob bag. It’s an investment, but the price-per-wear for the Perfect Everyday Bra is nothing. Someone’s dad said, “Never skimp on the things that come between you and the ground: your shoes, your tires, and your bed.” Well, a good bra is increasingly the only thing between my aging big naturals and the earth beneath my feet, so chuck it onto that list. A good investment bra will improve your posture, your silhouette, and your entire bodily comfort level.

And: If you’re trying to make some changes to your body in some way or another and are hanging on to certain clothes until that happens (I get it), give yourself six months. If the clothes don’t fit by then, move on, babe. Donate. Live in the now.

5. If you feel like you always “overeat” at night, look at what you eat during the day. It’s probably not enough.

I’ve done it so many times myself and have had so many conversations with people who’ve also done it: Every night when somewhere around 8-10 p.m. rolls around, we find ourselves ravenous for a smorgasbord of sumptuous treats even though we ate a sensible, “healthy” dinner at 6! What gives!? Why do we always go for the late-night snacks!??! Why are we such gluttonous, disgusting pigs with no self control!?!!

Yeah, it’s not that. It’s perhaps because we skipped breakfast because “we’re not hungry in the morning” for anything but cold brew; had three-quarters of a Sweetgreen salad with minimal carbs, protein, and fat at 1 p.m.; and then had a 500-calorie frozen Trader Joe’s thing for dinner, bringing our caloric input for the day to a whooping 1,000 calories or so. Even if you’re not “dieting,” it can be easy to do this when you’re busy and not really thinking about it, especially if you’re not exercising and feeling any related increased-appetite effects.

But given that you’re not a kindergartener, that’s not enough sustenance. You’re probably hungry late at night because your body is screaming for caloric input and so-called “junk food” has a lot of it. If you’re “not hungry in the morning” it might be because you ate a fair bit later at night, which you did because you didn’t eat enough throughout the day, starting in the morning. Been there!!! If not eating breakfast doesn’t bother you or cause any issues, fine, but I have found that so many of my late-night bingeing and other body issues resolve when I do the following:

I’m eating five times a day, I’m eating every three hours or so, I’m never feeling like “Oh shit, I haven’t eaten in how long??” and furiously tearing open a party-sized bag of Pirate’s Booty with my teeth on the subway. Depending on your caloric needs (I’ll get into this in Part 2!), you can have more or fewer calories at these mealtimes; eating five-plus times a day doesn’t necessarily mean you’re eating five major meals a day.

The main thing is, eating this way helped me feel like I was never depriving myself, like I was responsibly fueling and nourishing myself, and like my next delicious food experience was only a couple short hours away. It’s hard to overstate how transformative this was for someone who used to try to “eat healthy” (i.e., barely eat) all day only to wind up hysterically housing a dry half loaf of bread at 11 p.m. I think it’s worth giving a try if you’ve had the same struggles I have.

More to come in Part 2! Let me know what you think in a comment.

