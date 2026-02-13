iStock

If you’re new here because you saw my Note or Instagram Reel about my Pilates culture post from 2024, welcome! You are among 13,000-plus other people who think about their bodies a lot, but in a smart way. I can’t wait to keep writing for you and hearing from you in the comments.

If you upgrade to a paid subscription, you’ll have access to this post and all of Body Type’s analysis and critique of modern body culture for less than what some legacy media publications charge ( ahem ).

Also:

WANNA BE ON TOP? : I’m hosting an open-to-all chat + viewing of the Netflix documentary about America’s Next Top Model – and all the body image-related stuff about the show and its history, yeesh! – on Monday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m. EST! All you have to do is join the Body Type chat here at that time, either on your web browser or on the Substack app. Have the chat, your Netflix screen, and some snacks and bevs ready to go, and let’s enjoy some nostalgia, chitchat, and shared shock at the craziness of the show that defined many of our earlier years.

Bonus: Everyone who participates will be entered into a random drawing for a signed copy of my book when it comes out early next year! Just make sure you say something in the chat at some point so I know you were there, and I’ll contact you via Substack DM and email if you win.

Netflix

OK, onto the full post. This is Part 2 of 10 ways to feel better in & about your body. Here’s Part 1, which is free to read.

As I wrote in Part 1: I have these opinions (in no particular order) after 10-plus years of eating disorder recovery and a strength training routine, becoming a group fitness instructor and competitive powerlifter, being a health and fitness reporter, starting this newsletter, and getting a book deal for a fitness memoir and guide to sane, safe, sustainable exercise. I hope you feel you can trust me on these!

Part 1 left off at number 5, so:

6. Write down as many body-related compliments or positive comments as you can remember.

I covered this in my latest Discussion Post. Look in the comments for inspiration from other readers, and an explanation as to why I think this is so helpful (hint: it helps you figure out what you really value about your body):

7. Practice “exercise for haters.”