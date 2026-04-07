Body Type

Body Type

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hero williams's avatar
hero williams
2d

Positive friction!!!! Trying to do things the seamless, smooth way can be so insidious in our lives these days. Loved this nuanced insight.

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1 reply by Mikala Jamison
Kelsey Elizabeth's avatar
Kelsey Elizabeth
2d

Not gonna lie, I was skeptical at the beginning of this essay (why would anyone be against women-only gyms??) but now I totally see what you mean! There's so much to be gained by moving through discomfort instead of avoiding it. I felt super self-conscious when I started running, but then I realized - nobody out there (other runners, cyclists, dog walkers, drivers, etc.) has any clue, nor really cares, what I'm doing. And actually, people are generally quite friendly! Quick smile or wave and then move on. Obviously it's not the same as an enclosed gym space, which has a lot more potential for interaction, but the principle is the same. You DO belong in whatever space you're in - you're allowed to be there just like anyone else! If a situation feels intimidating, that's probably all the more reason to get out there and put yourself in that situation again and again until it feels comfortable.

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