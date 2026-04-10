Body Type

Body Type

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The Style Investigator's avatar
The Style Investigator
2d

I tried a GLP1 for a week and it made me so flat and anhedonic that I couldn't stand it. Whatever part of me likes food is apparently also the part of me that likes everything else. So I quit my subscription and started intermittent fasting, which is working well. I enjoy my food immensely in my eating window, and have still lost weight. Plus, it's free!

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Meaghan M.'s avatar
Meaghan M.
2d

I love this round up style post! But please god no more video content 😂

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