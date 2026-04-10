Sundry updates:

You can pre-order my first book, The Forever Project , in many places now! It will be sent to you within the first few days of January 2027. Pre-orders are insanely helpful and important for writers; I won’t bore you about why, but if you think you’d like to read this book, pre-order it instead of waiting for it to come out: Bookshop Barnes & Noble Amazon

I will be speaking with the inimitable Alicia Kennedy (her newsletter is now here, but she’s still hanging around Substack) about her new book On Eating: The Making and Unmaking of My Appetites on Monday, April 13, at 5 p.m. EST. You’ll get an email when we start, and I’ll publish it as a post to watch later if you can’t make it. Alicia is the person I trust to have compelling insights and opinions on the world of food. I talked to her back in 2022, can’t wait to do it again.

Onto the Bulletin:

I’ve done a few of these roundups sporadically (here’s one from like a year ago), but I’d like to get back to it regularly. The Bulletin is a selection of articles that will clue you in on what’s happening in the world of body culture lately: the ecosystem of news, beliefs, discourse, and conversations people are having around weight, fitness, body image, general wellness, and anything related to the human body.

(But first, a question for the readers:)

I’m considering doing these in video format. I like the idea of a “news clip show” style, I’m practicing my on-camera skills (for when HBO picks up my book The Forever Project as a limited series, obviously), and for better or worse, people on the almighty Platforms tend to like videos. But I’m curious what you think: Would you potentially be interested in listening to/watching to such a roundup, with my commentary, verus reading? (I’d still post links to everything beneath the video.)

If you liked this roundup, please click the heart below and share it — it will help people on Substack find you and me, and contribute to more body culture discussion on on the site!

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