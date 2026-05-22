➡️ Follow me on Instagram . I’m actually having a great time there!?

➡️ Pre-order my book, The Forever Project . It’s on sale on Bookshop right now for $18.59!

Happy Memorial Day weekend-slash-alleged-start of summer, where here in the D.C. area it looks like a 100 percent chance of rain for the next four days, lol. If it’s similar where you are, here’s another Body Culture Bulletin to serve as your cozy indoor reading for the long weekend.

This is a roundup of some of the best writing about bodies, weight, eating, exercise, etc. online lately and this time, my fabulous new assistant Halina Bennet has curated the findings. She also writes for Slow Boring and has great takes on things like reading smut.



Before we get to the links to stories — including by folks on Substack like Katie Stone, Haley Nahman, and Erika Veurink — and about things like people using AI for fitness; whether health influencers actually know what they’re talking about; and the latest in GLP-1s’ effects on muscle, some other things for you to know:

Body Type stories coming in the near future:

An examination of “ Fitness Gap Relationships ” — one partner’s a gym rat, the other partner’s disinterested. I’m collecting your experiences and already have around 40. They are compelling. Fill out the survey here , you can be anonymous.

Next week I’ll have a guest post from Daniel Lavery . It is lovely, and funny, and I’m so happy to be able to invite other voices to write for Body Type (your paid subscriptions make that possible!) Later on, I’ve got another guest post coming from Sari Botton , and others!

I’m putting the finishing touches on a post about exactly how to put together a sane three-month exercise plan. That one will be behind the paywall, like this bulletin, so it’s a good time to upgrade.

Recent Body Type stories, if you missed them:

OK, onto the bulletin, collected with commentary from Halina!