This is an excerpt from a post I wrote for the The Republic of Letters newsletter, which is running opinion pieces from me, jc 💌, and Madison Huizinga about the current debate around the state of body positivity. I don’t think body positivity is dead; I think it’s a radical movement toward sweeping social and political change that’s on the back foot right now, and everyone needs to be a little less willing to roll over on it just because it’s not trendy at the moment. Even when it’s not a thriving movement, body positivity is a personal value any individual person can keep alive within them.

When I see people claim that body positivity is “dead” or “out” or “over” — which happens on a daily basis, at this point — I’ve started to have a perhaps ungenerous thought: Why have you given up so easily?

This is perhaps ungenerous because I know that people are reacting to painful realities: there is a “return to the unabashed, public coveting of emaciation,” as Juno Kelly wrote, in many corners of the culture. Plus-sized models and influencers have seen less work and fewer sponsorship deals within the past two years, coinciding with the rise in GLP-1 use. Mike Tyson essentially called everybody “fat and nasty” in a Super Bowl commercial.

All of this is dispiriting, potentially dangerous, and antithetical to the way I’d personally like the American culture around bodies and weight to feel in my lifetime. Also, though: None of this means body positivity is dead.

When people say it is, it seems they’re often referring to the social movement that peaked in the mainstream in the 2010s, when body-positive influencers gained tremendous traction online, plus-size models showed up more on runways and in ad campaigns, and brands like Dove and Aerie capitalized on “BoPo” to sell stuff, because that’s what brands do.

I think it’s a travesty that the movement has lost steam in the mainstream and in the eyes of craven corporate shareholders because that has caused people to lose work, has made various body shapes and sizes less represented and visible, and has made life harder for a lot of fat people in particular. But when people wring their hands about body positivity being entirely dead — as a concept, as a possibility for individuals — my other thought is: Was body positivity only “alive” for you, did it only have potential, when it was popular and reflected on the shelves at Target?

Wouldn’t the moment when these social and cultural rollbacks are happening be the precise time to amplify the ethos of the movement, to demonstrate its worth? Why are people scattering handfuls of soil atop body positivity’s burial plot instead of grabbing their shovels to do some goddamn grave digging?

Body positivity was and still is a radical concept in a society that’s long been biased against any bodies that aren’t white, thin, young, and “healthy.” We’re talking about sweeping social and political change — that tends to move at a glacial and incremental pace. I fear that a lot of people thought there was a complete upheaval within the space of a decade of how the United States population perceives bodies and weight, and then rested on their laurels about it.

I don’t intend to be a “Well, actually” jerk here, but I suspect the mid-2010s BoPo thing was not as widely popular, let alone ingrained for good in the American conscience, as many people felt it was. Jessica Grose, New York Times opinion writer, spoke about this last year on “The Opinions” podcast:

“You would see models who were not model size on the runway. It was never predominant. There was maybe one, and brands were more bullied into making more size inclusive lines. [...] I remember at the time, parents of teenage girls were like, yeah, the body positivity movement has not reached this middle school. So I don’t ever think that it was dominant…”

The body positivity movement did a lot of good work, but the work was hardly done. With sweeping social and political change, it often never is. There are fits and starts, wins and losses, one step forward and two steps back. Maybe proponents of body positivity are on the back foot right now. Proponents of basically every just cause and good thing about being alive are on the back foot right now.

OK, now what? Do we allow the most malevolent actors in modern American life dictate the terms of the culture and how we feel about ourselves, or do we make plain the messages and models of behavior we value despite them? Maybe we should ask Benito which course of action he had in mind when he planned the halftime show. …

