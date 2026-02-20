Body positivity isn't dead. You just gave up too soon.
As posted in The Republic of Letters.
First, there’s so much exciting Body Type stuff going on I want you to know:
💪🏼 You can now pre-order my book, The Forever Project, an exercise memoir/how-to hybrid! It’s on Barnes & Noble and Amazon, but links to other + indie booksellers will be available soon. (I can’t wait to reveal the cover in due course.)
💪🏼 I will be at the AWP writers’ conference in Baltimore, March 5-7. I’m hosting a body-centric reading at a local bar that Friday that’s already sold out. Please say hi if you see me there or elsewhere at AWP, I mean it.
💪🏼 D.C.-area readers: Save the date for another Body Type live event! All my events sell out. They’re good. This one will be, too: I’m hosting a Met Gala salon on May 4. More details soon.
Happy Friday. I’m busy reviewing my copy editor’s notes on my book, which she called “delightful.” More new posts from me coming soon. Here’s my latest, in case you missed it:
This is an excerpt from a post I wrote for the The Republic of Letters newsletter, which is running opinion pieces from me, jc 💌, and Madison Huizinga about the current debate around the state of body positivity. I don’t think body positivity is dead; I think it’s a radical movement toward sweeping social and political change that’s on the back foot right now, and everyone needs to be a little less willing to roll over on it just because it’s not trendy at the moment. Even when it’s not a thriving movement, body positivity is a personal value any individual person can keep alive within them.
Let me know what you think in a comment…
When I see people claim that body positivity is “dead” or “out” or “over” — which happens on a daily basis, at this point — I’ve started to have a perhaps ungenerous thought: Why have you given up so easily?
This is perhaps ungenerous because I know that people are reacting to painful realities: there is a “return to the unabashed, public coveting of emaciation,” as Juno Kelly wrote, in many corners of the culture. Plus-sized models and influencers have seen less work and fewer sponsorship deals within the past two years, coinciding with the rise in GLP-1 use. Mike Tyson essentially called everybody “fat and nasty” in a Super Bowl commercial.
All of this is dispiriting, potentially dangerous, and antithetical to the way I’d personally like the American culture around bodies and weight to feel in my lifetime. Also, though: None of this means body positivity is dead.
When people say it is, it seems they’re often referring to the social movement that peaked in the mainstream in the 2010s, when body-positive influencers gained tremendous traction online, plus-size models showed up more on runways and in ad campaigns, and brands like Dove and Aerie capitalized on “BoPo” to sell stuff, because that’s what brands do.
I think it’s a travesty that the movement has lost steam in the mainstream and in the eyes of craven corporate shareholders because that has caused people to lose work, has made various body shapes and sizes less represented and visible, and has made life harder for a lot of fat people in particular. But when people wring their hands about body positivity being entirely dead — as a concept, as a possibility for individuals — my other thought is: Was body positivity only “alive” for you, did it only have potential, when it was popular and reflected on the shelves at Target?
Wouldn’t the moment when these social and cultural rollbacks are happening be the precise time to amplify the ethos of the movement, to demonstrate its worth? Why are people scattering handfuls of soil atop body positivity’s burial plot instead of grabbing their shovels to do some goddamn grave digging?
Body positivity was and still is a radical concept in a society that’s long been biased against any bodies that aren’t white, thin, young, and “healthy.” We’re talking about sweeping social and political change — that tends to move at a glacial and incremental pace. I fear that a lot of people thought there was a complete upheaval within the space of a decade of how the United States population perceives bodies and weight, and then rested on their laurels about it.
I don’t intend to be a “Well, actually” jerk here, but I suspect the mid-2010s BoPo thing was not as widely popular, let alone ingrained for good in the American conscience, as many people felt it was. Jessica Grose, New York Times opinion writer, spoke about this last year on “The Opinions” podcast:
“You would see models who were not model size on the runway. It was never predominant. There was maybe one, and brands were more bullied into making more size inclusive lines. [...] I remember at the time, parents of teenage girls were like, yeah, the body positivity movement has not reached this middle school. So I don’t ever think that it was dominant…”
The body positivity movement did a lot of good work, but the work was hardly done. With sweeping social and political change, it often never is. There are fits and starts, wins and losses, one step forward and two steps back. Maybe proponents of body positivity are on the back foot right now. Proponents of basically every just cause and good thing about being alive are on the back foot right now.
OK, now what? Do we allow the most malevolent actors in modern American life dictate the terms of the culture and how we feel about ourselves, or do we make plain the messages and models of behavior we value despite them? Maybe we should ask Benito which course of action he had in mind when he planned the halftime show. …
I love your distinction between individual body positivity being divested from broader body positivity.
One of the things I've found really interesting in the current "body positivity is dead" era is that it's revealing to thin people things fat people and others who've done a lot of thinking on body positivity have always known. In this case, body positivity as it was popularly known was always individualistic and hollow. (I'm using the term popular body positivity as a careful distinction. There's been a lot of great writing about the distinctions between popular body positivity and its other forms, but it can easily dissolve into gatekeeping whether something is "real" body positivity or not. The popular body positivity of the past decade-ish is ultimately inextricably linked to body positivity as a whole whether it is "real" body positivity or not.)
Between popular body positivity and no body positivity at all the former is certainly preferable. Ideally, popular body positivity is a stepping stone and not a destination in and of itself. However, moving beyond popular body positivity involves serious interrogation of systemic issues like racism, ablism, sizism, misogyny and others that would rather not be interrogated. Because of that popular body positivity was always going to be incomplete and a shaky foundation for anything deeper. But realizing that involved going beyond popular body positivity which many (most?) thin people didn't have motivation to do. Popular body positivity let thin people (especially thin white people) feel good about their own bodies without questioning how other bodies were treated. Now that many thin (white) people no longer have access to that popular body positivity they're questioning what body positivity was even for and writing its eulogy without realizing their understanding was incomplete.
I've been so tempted to end this comment with a disclaimer about not all thin people and thin people feeling good in their bodies isn't a bad thing. That's all true AND honestly screw it. This comment has more thought in it than some thin people have ever put into body positivity in their lives and now thin people can do some of that work too. Welcome to the party.
Picking up your shovels to do some gravedigging sounds like an even stronger metaphor for burying body positivity than scattering handfuls of soil on the plot.