GCS
3d

I love your distinction between individual body positivity being divested from broader body positivity.

One of the things I've found really interesting in the current "body positivity is dead" era is that it's revealing to thin people things fat people and others who've done a lot of thinking on body positivity have always known. In this case, body positivity as it was popularly known was always individualistic and hollow. (I'm using the term popular body positivity as a careful distinction. There's been a lot of great writing about the distinctions between popular body positivity and its other forms, but it can easily dissolve into gatekeeping whether something is "real" body positivity or not. The popular body positivity of the past decade-ish is ultimately inextricably linked to body positivity as a whole whether it is "real" body positivity or not.)

Between popular body positivity and no body positivity at all the former is certainly preferable. Ideally, popular body positivity is a stepping stone and not a destination in and of itself. However, moving beyond popular body positivity involves serious interrogation of systemic issues like racism, ablism, sizism, misogyny and others that would rather not be interrogated. Because of that popular body positivity was always going to be incomplete and a shaky foundation for anything deeper. But realizing that involved going beyond popular body positivity which many (most?) thin people didn't have motivation to do. Popular body positivity let thin people (especially thin white people) feel good about their own bodies without questioning how other bodies were treated. Now that many thin (white) people no longer have access to that popular body positivity they're questioning what body positivity was even for and writing its eulogy without realizing their understanding was incomplete.

I've been so tempted to end this comment with a disclaimer about not all thin people and thin people feeling good in their bodies isn't a bad thing. That's all true AND honestly screw it. This comment has more thought in it than some thin people have ever put into body positivity in their lives and now thin people can do some of that work too. Welcome to the party.

Miriam
3d

Picking up your shovels to do some gravedigging sounds like an even stronger metaphor for burying body positivity than scattering handfuls of soil on the plot.

