Mikala on a recent hike in New Mexico contemplating writing, self, and cones.

Hi and FYI: Body Type is on a little publishing hiatus until Dec. 10 while I finish writing my book. I am clawing my way to the finish. Motivational content in the form of memes, pet pictures, inspirational quotes no matter how corny, etc., is always welcome.

I’ll be on Substack just once during this break, when I go live with Amanda B. Hinton The Publishing Spectrum on Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. EST. We’ll be talking about the Substack Signal Scan she’s done for me. If you also write on Substack you should check that out!

I will be back with bells on before the year is out. I’m sitting on lots of posts I look forward to sharing once I get over this hump, including for paid subscribers — trust me, I want you to feel you’re getting your money’s worth. About half of my posts since September were paywalled, and that content balance will continue after this break.

If you want to read older locked posts (free posts now lock after one year), be ready to have full access in December, or just offer me some additional support, here’s a discount on a paid subscription:

Pre-December Deal: 30% off 1 year

I hope you stick around. Your readership of this newsletter has enriched my life in so many ways, so thanks as always. See you soon.