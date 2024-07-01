My wonderful readers:

If you are anywhere near the DC area this month, please come say hi to me and check out my live storytelling show, The Body Show, part of the Capital Fringe Festival!

The Body Show brings six local people per show to the stage to tell true, funny, moving stories that have something to do with their bodies. We’ve got new storytellers and award-winning pros alike, and these stories are highly curated and polished. If you like this newsletter, I promise you’ll love the show.

TICKETS HERE

I produced the show for the first time in 2022, and it was a hit! It sold out all four show dates and earned a 5-star, “Best of Fringe” review from DC Theater Arts. This year, we’re back in a bigger venue with all-new stories. Here’s a little taste of what people will be talking about:

Learning to play the violin at nearly 70 years old as someone with dwarfism

Voluntarily signing up for fat camp at age 13

Feeling fully realized in trans identity later in life

Life after the rigor of Division 1 athletics and being a “tall girl”

Getting personal style back after a life-changing accident

… and much more. There are four show dates, tickets are only $15, and by attending you’ll not only be entertained, but you’ll be supporting independent, DIY-style arts production. This kind of thing needs support: Just look at what’s going on with the arts and a Fringe Festival in Florida. Ugh!

I’m over on my IG promoting the show, so follow me there to see more in the next couple weeks about the storytellers and what to expect:

If you can’t attend the show but would like to support us from afar, please consider donating to our storyteller fund: If you send a contribution of any amount to me on Venmo (@Mikala-Jamison — write “Storyteller Fund” in the memo), I’ll distribute the funds to everyone in the cast. Thank you so much!