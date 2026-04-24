First: I am locked in a nail-biter of a race to be a finalist in the Buff Chick fitness brand’s new spokesmodel search. Each day I wake up and am either in first or second place. My nerves are in tatters, my competitive drive is aflame. I am doing things like making cooking content , for God’s sake. I am posting to Facebook — barf! I don’t play games I won’t win, people.

I want to be the first Substack writer and author who is also a fitness brand spokesmodel (probably? Who knows) and it’s all about book promotion-related attention right now, baby. Please vote for me; you can vote every day through 4/26!

Vote 4 Mikala

Longtime Body Type readers might remember a post titled, “I will never run again.” It’s one of my favorite things I’ve written, but I unpublished it from here because I adapted much of it into my book — you’ll get the gist when you read it.

As you might imagine, it’s about how I’ve always hated, and still kind of hate, running. Since I started using exercise to connect with my body and expand my whole life, I’ve come to love strength training the most, but I also love indoor cycling (which I taught for a few years); hot yoga; swimming; boxing and mixed martial arts (I went to an MMA-specific gym in Philly for a while, where I was one of two women); reformer Pilates; cardio endeavors like the StairMaster (it’s just so hard, and I appreciate that) and walking on the treadmill with the incline cranked up to the max. Everything, really. If you invite me to an exercise experience, I’ll go and I’ll probably enjoy it.

Except running.

I wrote in my post:

… Then, there was running the mile in high school gym class. Four times around the sun-beaten track. Thousands of leaden steps, each like a fly-squashing book slammed on a table. Feet aching as though they might split apart. Two hundred-plus pounds of age-16 girl with fallen arches and the wrong shoes failing at a physical feat in front of an audience 80 pounds lighter and six minutes faster. This was my introduction to what exercise was, to what being “in shape” was: the ability to run a seven-minute mile with no warming up, no explanation of how to pace or breathe or adjust gait, no counsel that running in Chuck Taylors is a one-way ticket to shin splints. This was not a physical education class. This was nothing but a spectacle of bodily indignity. Exercise is not for big girls, I thought.

Running causes me no small degree of physical discomfort — I can’t seem to find the right shoes to make it comfortable for my flat, wide, achy feet — and it reminds me of my earliest memories of physical humiliation and incapability. I can’t seem to shake it.

While I’m not saying I need to push myself to do an exercise I dislike just because — I encourage other people away from this, too — in recent years I’ve started to wonder if there’s a way for me to be more OK with it, or maybe even like it. Not because I feel I have to do it, but maybe because I don’t like how much power I’m giving my dislike and resentment of it.

So when Raziq Rauf, who writes the perfectly named Running Sucks, recently published his book This is Running, I knew he’d be the man for the job of helping me think about running differently. Maybe I couldn’t be convinced to love it, or even do it, but I wanted to hear why someone else cares for it so much that it’s become their Whole Thing, just as strength training has become mine.

Raziq asked me to give him a prompt about why I’ll (allegedly; we’ll see) never run again. I wrote:

I will never run again because although I realize the mental and physical benefits of breaking through personal discomfort around exercise, I’ve done that in strength training, cycling, and other exercise – and I don’t know what benefits of running specifically would be worth breaking through my discomfort around it (the literal discomfort I feel in my feet and knees, the ego discomfort I have around being “bad” at it, and the emotional discomfort I remember from having to do it in gym class as a kid and hating it then, too). Convince me otherwise.

Here is Raziq’s lovely response, which to me is less about running (bleh) and more about people and storytelling (yay). By God, I think he’s done it!

By Raziq Rauf, author of This is Running

The thing that people keep saying to me about my book is that I don’t write about running the way other people write about running.

I don’t focus on training programs or marathon splits. I don’t do shoe recommendations or post endless links to products. I like to write about the people. I like to write about why we run. That’s what I personally love about running, so it’s easy work.

It reminds me of my first go-around as a journalist, when I was writing about rock bands for something resembling a living. The main magazine I was writing for was called Kerrang! magazine. The mag title is meant to sound like an electric guitar being loudly strummed.

There was a punk band from London that had been doing the rounds in 2006. In the early days, the whole office would be down in a bar, making up 10 percent of the crowd. It was a small bar. They were great. They were a gnarled and visceral band, with an unruly singer who screamed and slammed his way into and through the crowd while the rest of the band held down the fort onstage. Watching Gallows in the earliest days was truly electric.

When the time came for them to head out on the first headline tour of their own, 18 months of constant touring later, I was commissioned to review the first night of the tour. It was as good as it possibly could’ve been. I submitted 400 words about a band that nobody else in the world knew as much about. Full marks.

Once the mag had gone to print, it was customary for the whole office to hit the local boozer. Freelancers like me, who worked their day jobs nearby, usually joined. After a couple of pints, the magazine’s editor looked at me, and said, “I enjoyed your Gallows review.” I smiled. “But you didn’t list a single song that they played.”

I told him that they could’ve included a photo of the setlist. I could tell you about how they started the evening with “In the Belly of a Shark,” and finished with “Orchestra of Wolves,” as was customary, but you already know they’re a loud punk band from London … innit. I preferred to spend those words telling you about the constant stream of stagedivers and crowdsurfers. I preferred to use my words to try and re-enact the feeling of the evening’s vicious, stampeding glory rather than list what you can simply go and search for on setlist.fm.

I wanted to write about the people at the show for the people reading. I wanted to write about why both sets of people should be at a Gallows show.

I approach my work today just like I always did. I’m a certified running coach, but I really don’t want to spend my time thinking about how to tailor a training regimen for you. I might, however, want to know more about your life so I can make recommendations about how you might fit running into your life.

I know that you don’t run due to discomfort – both physical and mental – but I also don’t see it as my place to convince you to run. It’s somewhat absurd to think you might try to recover from gym class trauma on my account.

Ultimately, while running is my favorite, I don’t think running is the only way to exercise or move one’s body. I’m honestly more interested in hearing how you’ve gained the same things that I’ve gained from running from what you do. Strength training? Cycling? Great. Tell me more. I identify with those COEXIST bumper stickers. I only want to draw parallels between myself and others who love to move their bodies in some way.

For me, running is part exercise-oriented utility (that’s why I enjoy Body Type’s message) and part freedom from the digital shackles of my laptop.

Sure, running allows me to get my steps in incredibly efficiently, but meeting up with run clubs on a weekend morning, or more rarely on a weekday evening, is a great way for me to socialize. I work from home, on my own, so having human contact other than with my family is sometimes all too necessary. I never found this kind of social aspect when I was going to yoga classes. There were people in the same time slot as me every week, but I found striking up conversation far easier at run club. I’ve heard stories to the contrary, of course.

All I want to do is to keep telling the stories about why running is the greatest sport in the world (in my opinion), and how runners do some of the greatest things in the world (that one’s a fact). Maybe you’ll read those stories and want to go for a run with me someday. That’s enough for me.

Buy Raziq’s book, This is Running.

Subscribe to his newsletter, Running Sucks.

Follow him on Instagram.

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