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Kelsey Elizabeth's avatar
Kelsey Elizabeth
2d

Saw the headline and literally said, out loud, YES!! Yes yes yes let's get you into running! If I can be convinced then I think pretty much anyone can. Try Couch to 5K, it's pretty foolproof. My motto is: it doesn't always have to be fun, but it should always be rewarding. Of course, I'm sure you already know that from all your other forms of exercise. The one thing running offers that the gym doesn't: the outdoors. That's been an unexpectedly great part of it for me. You get in touch with the changing seasons, learn how to tolerate a wider range of temperatures, and it's just all around good for you. Last tip, if you decide to go for it: go to a nice running store and get fitted for good shoes. Like the kind where they have you run on a treadmill and film you and analyze your stride. 100% worth it, even as a beginner, and especially if you have foot issues. Worst case scenario, if the running doesn't work out, you end up with a nice pair of walking shoes.

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B N's avatar
B N
2d

I’ve trained for a couple of 10K in the spring, got better but always hated it, and always gave up in the summer when it’s hot. Then in the fall I start running and it’s like starting all over again. I thought it was like eating my vegetables- it’s good for me even if I don’t like it. But now I’ve officially dropped running. I love lots of other activities (weight and cardio classes, yoga, Pilates). I’m sore afterwards but not in the damn shin splints way again.

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