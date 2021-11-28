Welcome to Body Type
This is Body Type, a newsletter about the tricky business of the physical self.
What is Body Type?
This newsletter will cover many topics under what I call the “body stuff” umbrella, like:
My thoughts (kudos and critiques!) on how people think and talk about bodies these days; how the tides are shifting away from “everyone should be as skinny as possible” and the nuances of that shift
What it’s like to be a fat person and then not a f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Body Type to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.