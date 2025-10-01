Body Type

Elizabeth Belsky
4d

Not really, now that I think about it. I'm thinner than my therapist, my friends, and my partner, and I try not to bring up my body dysmorphia and years of body image bullshit because I'm aware of how it looks and sounds, very champagne problems if you aren't in the exact body and brain space that I am. I try to be very aware of how my words will affect others, so I avoid speaking about it at all in order to avoid triggering or activating someone else's stuff. But the trade-off is that I don't really have an outlet for any of the self-hatred I deal with every day and it sometimes boils over into participating in self-harming behavior like purposely triggering my ED or BDD because I'm hurting so much and don't feel like it's okay to talk about. Nobody likes to hear the skinny girl bitch about how she thinks she's fat!

Mara Gordon, MD
3d

What a great question! (And thanks for the shout-out.) I have had many similar professional experiences to Anna's. A patient will come to see me ostensibly about one medical issue and the conversation SO OFTEN turns to body size and body shame.

Sometimes it's an issue that could conceivably be related to body size (like, back pain, although I will remind everyone that lots of thin people have back pain -- lots!!). But often it's something that is truly unrelated: "I'm here to talk about a toenail fungus, but oh, Dr. Gordon, did you see that I gained 5 pounds? I need to lose weight. I need to 'get healthy.'"

I'm happy to have those conversations. It's a huge part of my job. Or maybe it's that people don't have any other spaces to have those conversations!

But I've been thinking critically about how primary care -- my field -- has really come to be seen as sort of a "fatness audit" rather than a place for holistic care. And I get it -- insurance sucks and appointments are 20 minutes long -- corporate primary care doesn't always feel like a healing place.

Still, I'm continually struck how deeply people associate primary care with an assessment of body size. Most of my patients expect that I will tell them 1) that they should and 2) how to lose weight. (Except for a small subset of patients who seek me out of as a size-inclusive doctor and know from the get-go that isn't my style.)

I'll also share one personal story: As a writer and a medical educator, I often find it much easier to talk about body stuff in public than with people in my own personal life! It still feels deeply taboo, and I'm on a pretty public roadshow about this stuff. An eternal work-in-progress!

