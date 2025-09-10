Body Type

Kari Bentley-Quinn
2d

I used to hate working out and I now love it, with an asterisk. That asterisk is my ADHD. When I do not want to work out, I REALLY have to fight with myself to do it. I know it will make me feel better, but sometimes the idea of putting on a sports bra makes me want to die. This is why I work out almost exclusively at home, since going to the gym takes up too much time and I would often ruin my own day by forgetting my lock or something.

I know people knock it, but the Peloton was worth every damn cent. I use it almost every day. My favorite is cycling, but I do strength training at least twice a week so my poor bones survive menopause. I do yoga of some kind almost daily.

I always tell people to find what they like. Even if its just walking, or having a dance party alone in your house. Anything that gets you moving!

Mel
2d

I have always been more of a book nerd, stay at home introvert type of person. Never did sports, my parents didn't even encourage it growing up. I somewhat regret that now as I hated exercising for a long time. I think a big part of that was that I didn't know the proper way to do it, as well as the right attitude to have towards it.

I've slowly added more and more activity to my life for the past couple of years and it's fantastic! For me my thing is hiking, I get in the zone of dirt under my shoes and getting lost in the woods. The combo of birdsong and squirrels skittering is so soothing to me. And also spotting wildlife is fun. I've seen some really cool fungi and even a bald eagle on my hikes!

I recently started working out at a gym with the goal of becoming stronger and right now it does suck. The soreness is a big drawback for me, and the extra laundry of sports bras and leggings are annoying. But! I feel strong directly after putting in the work and have a great rest of the day. Even though it might suck in the moment and the soreness for the next two days too, I try to keep my mindset very present on the feeling great aspect. I think focusing more on that helps keep me motivated, and also my goal of doing more challenging, longer hikes.

