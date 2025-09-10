Let’s discuss the “or wearing incredibly smelly clothing” as one of the options here…

I saw this post on Instagram:

And it made me think what I always do when people who have been exercising a while talk about how they can’t believe they have to exercise forever to have a good relationship with their body, look a certain way, have better health, and so forth:

But don’t you guys … actually like it by now?

I won’t project my experience with exercise onto everyone else; I know not everyone falls in love with exercise so hard that they become a group fitness instructor, competitive powerlifter, writer of a fitness-focused newsletter and book, etc. However, I find it hard to believe that if you’ve found an exercise that works for you and your life and generally feels “right” for your body, and have been doing it for years, you still dread it most of the time and can’t stand the idea that it’s a habit you should keep up to the best of your ability until you’re dead. I don’t mean I’m judging you for that, I mean I truly don’t understand it and I want to.

Now that I’ve found the sort of movement that works for me, that doesn’t mean I want to do it every time I do it (quite the contrary), or that I don’t have bad days with it, but I definitely don’t have this “I can’t believe I have to do this shit forevvvverrrrrr, ughhhhhhh” mindset about it. Sometimes I love it, sometimes it’s whatever, but it’s a thing I’ve peacefully accepted as part of my life and on the long timeline, it’s been stupendously beneficial enough that I harbor no dread and gloom about it. I used to, but now I don’t.

When I used to have dread and gloom, it was because I was doing exercise I didn’t like at all, with no real knowledge of what I was doing and why, with no support, with no sense of community or social engagement in the exercise space. Exercise was boring and confusing and aimless and lonely. When those things changed for the better, so did my attitude about exercising until I physically can’t anymore. (I wrote about how to make it less confusing and aimless here:)

At a certain point I think a lot of people go from “I hate this like nothing else I’ve ever hated” to “This is pretty cool, actually,” because exercise when done appropriately makes you feel good while you’re doing it and when you’re not doing it, too. Like, when I think about the idea of Doing Exercise Forever, it pleases me! I am on board! (Or, I at least peacefully accept it.) I have a foot injury right now and can’t exercise, and I’m pissed off about it!

But, I said “a lot of people,” not “all people,” because I just don’t know. Maybe there are those out there that found the type of movement they can tolerate and sustain, that “clicks” in their body more than other types, that doesn’t cause too much agita to do regularly, that doesn’t injure or deplete them, and they still just plain don’t like it, almost never want to do it, and resent that they should probably continue for decades.

Hey, it’s valid. If that’s how you feel that’s how you feel. I just would love to know more about that.

If the above conditions are met, what stands in the way of feeling good about the idea of Doing Exercise Forever? Help me understand, so I’m not stuck in my annoying little Exercise Rocks! echo chamber.

(Also, and I think this is relevant to the Instagram video above, when I stopped thinking of exercise as something I do only or primarily to have a body that looks a certain way or performs a certain way, it started to feel way more important, so I like the idea of continuing. She says, “Once someone works out for 3,000 hours we should cut it, they should keep that body,” which I know is how a lot of people think about exercise; it’s mostly for getting your body to a certain Hotness or Swoleness or Fitness checkpoint.

I love looking hot/swole/fit as I define it, but exercise for me at this point is primarily about so much more: the mental health stuff; the “nurturing a connection to my body that keeps me out of eating disorder territory” stuff; the “this makes me sleep like a baby” stuff; and all the ways I think it’s made me a person capable of more goodness, toward myself and others, because of how it changed my personality for the better — that’s what my book is all about. It’s not really about trying to get and keep a certain body, it’s about trying to get and keep a certain version of the person I am.)

