Body Type

Body Type

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Krystina's avatar
Krystina
1h

A little over a year into getting serious about weightlifting, I'd been feeling pessimistic that I wasn't making the gains I'd hoped for (in actual numbers and visually not feeling like I looked "string"). And then after I friend hugged me one day, she told me it was like hugging a warm statue and I really felt like all the lifting was starting to make a difference.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
Grace's avatar
Grace
2h

“I like your eyebrows, and I don’t know why” - a Taco Bell employee when I was in college

I’ve been a frequent blood donor for the past six years, and it made me feel good when one of the Red Cross phlebotomists said I always look stylish 💅

It’s hard to top that butt compliment though. That word is beyond SAT level.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mikala Jamison · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture