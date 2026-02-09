This will become clear as you read…

I was once zoning out in a subway car barrelling through the underbelly of Washington, D.C., when a man got my attention and held his phone out toward me. Assuming he needed help with directions or something, I took my headphones off and looked.

“I want to say this to you,” he said, smiling kindly and speaking in careful, accented English. “You … are this.”

His screen had a Dictionary.com definition of the word “callipygian” pulled up. It means, “having well-shaped buttocks.”

Gentle readers: I have a degree in English from a fine university. I have been an editor for four different news organizations. I have worked as a teacher of essay and creative writing to students ages 8 to 18, and I was employed by my university as a writing tutor. I am currently working as the editorial director at a communications consultancy when I am not writing this newsletter, freelance stories for the likes of The Atlantic, or a book that’s coming out next year.

I had also never heard this word before in my life.

I also, evidently, have an ass so spectacular that it defies categorization with any word worth less than at least five dollars.

This compliment will only leave my mind when they scatter me as ash into some far-flung sea. Is it a completely insane thing to say to a stranger? You bet my well-shaped ass. But, guys, I dunno. You kind of had to be there. Seemed like he was just trying to be nice with some inarguably slam-dunk vocabulary he’d recently learned. You’re going to objectify me?! But you’re also going to teach me a tremendous, Grecian, dare I say romantic new word?! … Well…

I bring this up to set the tone for this discussion post: I want you to dig into your archive of body compliments people have given you, because I want a good memory to make you happy today. The butt comment is hilarious and memorable, sure, but over the years I’ve seen that the things people have said to me about my body or something related to it are most meaningful when they suggest something about what I really value at this point. For example, some other ones:

A trainer at a gym came over to me and said, “I heard a lot of weight slamming around over here and told those guys I bet I knew who it was, and I came to see it was you. I know you work out!”

A friend told me my clothing/outfits are always “full of personality.”

Any time a woman has asked me where to start with exercise, how to get into strength training, or if I’d take her to the gym to show her things, I receive it as a colossal compliment.

None of these memories are about my years-ago weight loss, or being called skinny, hot, young-looking, or any of the things many women in particular are constantly reminded we’re supposed to want or be. That feels important.

Have I been pleased if someone tells me I’m hot? Sure, I’m only flesh, blood, and buttocks!

But what matters more: Being physically strong. Being capable and confident in historically male-dominated spaces like the weights area of the gym. Expressing myself and my personality through clothing instead of blindly following trends. Helping people, especially women, feel as good as I have by seeing exercise as a joy rather than an obligation.

I encourage you to consider every good thing you can remember someone saying about your body or something related to it. Doing this will teach you about what you value, it will make you happy, and for a couple of minutes it will scoop you out of the sick soup of self-criticism it’s so easy to find ourselves simmering in.

Please share in the comments a couple of your favorite body compliments you’ve received, or give yourself one; tell us what you feel is positive, awesome, beautiful, and meaningful about your body right now.

I’m giving you full permission to brag. You should take me up on it.

