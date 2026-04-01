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Free discussion post this week! However: Around half of my content is behind the paywall at this point, and I am still working only part-time at my previously full-time job because I write and edit for orgs like the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Suicide Prevention; these have been largely gutted by the current admin. This newsletter represents a solid chunk of my income now, and I work my buns off to bring you content of value. Here’s a recent paid post that was widely read and that earned dozens of new paid subscribers:

If you’d like to support me for less than $5/month for an annual subscription, I’d appreciate it so much.

The Cut has a piece by Rachel Cohn called “What I Hear When You Tell Me ‘You Look Great.’” If you can’t read behind the paywall, I’ll summarize.

She writes of a personal history of negative comments about her weight and size. Much of it is familiar to me: eating food in private to soothe the pain and shame around those comments (I had a binge eating disorder for years); classmates deeming her “that fat girl” (I found out on the night of my senior prom that people called me the Required Ugly Fat Friend); and the recognition that she wasn’t “that fat” (we both were around a size 14 when we heard such comments) — this treatment is reprehensible no matter a person’s size, but Rachel seems to see, as I have, that all it takes is being “plump,” or anything other than inarguably thin, to be a target.

Rachel has had two failed weight-loss surgeries, and more recently started taking tirzepatide (Mounjaro/Zepbound). She writes:

When I took my first shot, I was shocked by how quickly I felt a sense of fullness and calm: Food? Meh. Whatever. It was true what I’d read on Reddit — that you don’t know what food noise is until it’s gone. I always felt like my appetite controlled me. With medication, I felt like I controlled it. I’ve since lost over 130 pounds from my highest recorded weight. […] As more pounds came off, I got more confident and started attending challenging, in-person sculpt classes, and now I am obsessed. I’m in the best shape of my life — I no longer take blood-pressure medication. I no longer have sleep apnea. I don’t dodge doctor visits anymore. I wear a size six. I’ll probably have to take medication at a maintenance dose for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that. I enjoy food so much more now. I still eat whatever I want, just much less of it. A piece of cake is exactly that. I don’t live with that constant inner critic berating me for what I choose to eat or the amounts of it.

Now, people say things to her like, “Wow, you look great!” or call her “Skinny Minnie.” I know these exact comments well: I lost around 70 pounds more than a decade ago, and have kept the majority of that off, which I credit to going through binge eating disorder therapy and a consistent strength training routine. But I also credit it to my body-related life being a game I was able to play on relatively Easy Mode. I wrote about that in another Discussion Post:

There are a lot of people out there who don’t have access to what I did (and still do), who aren’t playing the game on Easy. That’s why I usually have no problem with people doing what is easier for their life — including taking GLP-1s — so long as they’re informed, consenting, and doing things in a sane, safe, sustainable way to the best of their ability.

Back to Rachel. She writes that she cringes at the “you look great” comments:

… what I hear in “You look great!” is “You looked like an unlovable slob before.” In my own mind, I will never not be a fat girl, and now that the thin world views me as one of them, I feel uncomfortable “fitting in.” When someone compliments my new size, it feels like affirmation of all the ways I felt dismissed in the past; I wasn’t just being paranoid. I have this instinctual response when thin people address my weight loss: I’m not one of you. I didn’t realize until I was no longer othered for my size that I’d developed quite a chip on my shoulder about it. […] … someone tells me something like “You disappeared!” and I want to punch them in the face.

Rachel points to two things that, as I see it, differentiate how she feels about post-weight loss comments (not great) from how I felt about them (mostly great, which I’ll explain).

She says she is a very private person, which I am not. I can understand that body comments, even if they’re well-intentioned, feel like someone’s punting you into a spotlight without your consent. Even for an open-book, spotlight-loving, theater-kid-at-heart like me, suddenly having not only positive attention but also any attention at all directed at your body feels incredibly disorienting.

In the early days after my big body change, I remember feeling great but also constantly hyper-aware of my body — I was never not thinking about what my clothes were doing on my “new” body, if my remaining stomach fat was too obvious, if my limbs were arranged in the correct shape now that people perceived them without apparent horror. This is exhausting, and it made me feel like my body was still not entirely my own. Still, positive attention generally didn’t make me uncomfortable. I liked it, after so many years of feeling invisible as a person who wanted to be seen.

Rachel also says that wearing body-conscious, flashy clothing now makes her giddy but also sad:

I loved the outfit and how I looked in it. But its celebratory look made me think of the prom I never went to, the husband I never met, the party invitations I denied, all in a bid to hide myself from the world. The outfit also exposes my thick gut that no amount of Pilates can budge. The body dysmorphia hasn’t gone away; it’s just shifted.

When I first lost a big chunk of weight, it was from no longer regularly bingeing — that’s going to be the natural result of going from eating like 32,000 calories a week to half that — and doing some mostly at-home exercise. Weight-related comments like “You look great!” didn’t bother me I think because I was floating on a pink cloud of not only weight loss, but of eating disorder recovery.

I was incredibly proud of myself for taking the step into my therapist’s office and being brave enough at 22-23 years old to look at my life, see it was a fucking mess, and try to fix it from the inside out. For me, I think the “You look great!” comments didn’t wound me (even though they probably were a reflection, even unintended, of the commenters’ opinion that I didn’t look great before) because they felt to me like an acknowledgement that I was doing great, and I was. The people telling me I looked great were only talking about my body, but I knew that my body’s changes were related to how I was changing my relationship to food, my mental health, my lifestyle, and my emotional world.

When I got more into serious strength training after that initial loss, I believe I was spared a lot of ongoing body dysmorphia woes because strength training brought me deeply in touch with the realities of my body and its mechanics. I write about this at length in my book, but basically: I became hyper-aware not of my body’s looks, but of how it felt, what it was doing, how it was responding to stimuli, how my direct efforts would produce certain results. Whatever messages I was receiving around the appearance of it were superseded by my deep knowledge of what was actually going on with it; I was less preoccupied with any perceived flaws in the realm of looks because I was living more in the realm of feelings — and those were feelings about things I could measure. There were no phony narratives (things like “I feel fat”); there were concrete realities (“I am getting stronger because the numbers tell me so,” or, “I am effectively training the muscles in my legs because I can feel the distinct muscles working right now.”)

I can’t claim that everyone will have this experience with strength training or any other movement, but at this point I think well-intentioned weight-loss comments didn’t bother me not because I’m some kind of “eat your heart out” attention whore who loved that everyone could indeed see how fabulous I looked, but because I received them as an acknowledgement of my hard work and positive changes in areas unrelated to weight. Even if the commenter didn’t know of those, I did, and that’s what mattered and what I considered celebratory.

I take the point, though, that Rachel is making, and I understand why anyone would feel uncomfortable or insulted by such comments. At this point, as more and more people are likely to lose some amount of weight in the near future (and already are) because of GLP-1s, I’ve been wondering how people deal with weight-related comments in 2026. I discussed this in an Instagram video, and there are some compelling comments on it:

@mikala_jamison Mikala Jamison on Instagram: "Just giving my honest thoughts as…

All that said, I ask you:

How do you feel — or how have you felt, or how do you think you would feel — about comments like this? Would comments about your weight change, even if they were intended to be positive and you felt positive, still sting? Why?

Take to the comments and let me know any and all thoughts you have about this tricky, complex business. I’ll respond and reply as much as I can. Please be open-minded and respectful, as you always are!

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