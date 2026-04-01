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Ella Thompson's avatar
Ella Thompson
5d

I’m not sure if this is a discussion i can be part of as someone recovering from anorexia (so feel free to delete). When I was losing weight at the start of my eating disorder, even though I was a healthy weight, people immediately complimented how good i looked. even when i was underweight, everyone said they were jealous. I loved it. it was all positive right up until my hospitalisation when i was extremely poorly and the it felt like everyone turned against me. suddenly i looked awful. Now im in recovery and someone saying I look good makes me feel disgusting, especially the “you look healthy”. to me it’s saying you look fat (which there is nothing wrong with the eating disorder just hates it). It’s so interesting how these comments differ!

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1 reply by Mikala Jamison
Anna Maltby's avatar
Anna Maltby
4d

Thanks so much for opening this discussion: It's so helpful to read your thoughts and comments from others. As a trainer, I try to be aware of the many nuanced relationships to weight loss folks can have, and I'm never the one to bring it up. If someone shares with me that they've lost weight, I'll often say something like, "Wow! How are you feeling?" I *assume* that if they're bringing it up to me, it's because they feel good about it, but I'd still rather have them share their perspective — and all the nuances. It opens up an actual conversation and allows me to be supportive of the elements of the experience that they are feeling positive about, and not unintentionally poke at any sensitive spots.

I think there's a whole other related conversation to be had about body comments after having a baby. It's a real can of worms.

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1 reply by Mikala Jamison
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