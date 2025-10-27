Instagram

Someone on this platform once told me that I “spend a lot of time defending excessive thinness.” I suppose that’s because I’ve posted Notes like these:

I’m not sure why I would defend excess thinness when I’m not, never have been, and don’t want to be excessively thin. Instead I yap about loving my significant functional musculature. I explain on podcasts how through strength training I found that my ideal body size is like 30 pounds heavier than I thought. I write about how to vanquish #SkinnyTok and why the “long, lean” Pilates marketing and emerging beauty standard can be bad for women. Defending excess thinness? I fear you’ve got me fucked up.

What I try to do is defend all bodies from public criticism, surveillance, and concern trolling, and lately thin women are having a lot of that thrown their way because of valid anxieties about weight loss that are permeating body culture. This isn’t to say that thin people have it “worse” than fat people now or ever — in a fat-fearing culture, fat people will always face more bias, barriers, and shaming — or that discourse about fat people’s struggles should die down. It’s just that when I see furor about specific thin people or the thin body in general, I think of what Vogue writer Emma Specter told me when I wrote this for Dazed:

I want to push back on this kind of criticism and surveillance because while I think they spring from the desire to dismantle diet culture, they also overcorrect for it. It’s all just cruelty about the body fired in a different direction. Even if the targets benefit from proximity to thinness, don’t they deserve more compassion and fewer judgements, generalizations, and assumptions because they’re people? I think so, and that’s not because I’m on Team Skinny. It’s because those things will make body culture better for everyone.

That’s why when I see the comments in videos like this one from the lead image, I want to flip a table: