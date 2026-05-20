Body Type

Body Type

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Rebecca Williams's avatar
Rebecca Williams
11h

Saying that Hilary Duff--looking hot as hell on the cover of SI--isn't skinny practically comes across as negging from this chick. She's obviously skinny, she's just not *frail*. Frailty is the aesthetic that we are seeing more and more amongst celebrities, a look that is typically only seen in individuals north of 70. When women can look skinny and not frail, we love it! I appreciate the behest that we just be real about this.

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Abha Ahad's avatar
Abha Ahad
17h

The body positivity discourse should never have been about skinny/fat. It should always be around the fact that humans have bodies and bodies and exist and there is not much preoccupation required on that. Your body is a vessel for you to exist and live. And you train it in ways required to make life better for you.

I exercise because it is the one hour I get to focus on just one thing (my lifting form) in my entire day. It is a much needed breaking away from working from home all day.

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