Body Type

Body Type

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katie Waalkes's avatar
Katie Waalkes
2d

This made me cry on public transit, so thank you for that haha. Thank you for sharing. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
Jimmy_w's avatar
Jimmy_w
2d

To memories.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mikala Jamison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture