Instagram screenshot.

Body Type is a place for helpful guides to feeling better in and about your body + body culture essays like this one with over 82,000 views. If you throw me 96 cents a week for an annual subscription, you’ll get access to everything. Thanks!

Cost of 1 coffee/month = all access

First things first: I was delighted to be on the Busy Body podcast with Cadence Dubus of the After Class with Cadence newsletter. She’s the founder of Brooklyn Strength, a virtual body-inclusive fitness studio. Cadence posts great movement insights on Instagram (see all her offerings here). The first part is below, part two drops this week!

Watch & listen here

Now, my thoughts on thee body culture news item of late: Serena Williams told People magazine she’s lost 31 pounds using the GLP-1 medication Zepbound, and then everybody started yelling. There were a lot of “I’m all for bodily autonomy, but [expression of disappointment about her actions or criticism of her smaller body]” type of posts. I see these everywhere lately, so I’ll linger here for a bit to set the table:

I can’t embed the video because it’s age-restricted, but here it is. I assume it’s age-restricted because she used a song about buying a gun with which to shoot up a place. An R. Kelly song, actually. Interesting choice of soundtrack for your thinly veiled moral scolding!

We’re getting to “I don’t mean to be racist, but…”-levels in the discourse, I fear. When you joke about how your emotional devastation re: other women’s weight loss is driving you to murder, you don’t get a pass for tacking the au courant buzzword onto your caption. You still said the questionable thing. You still likely made anyone who has ever become less curvy for any reason feel weird about their body and choices because you feel weird about yours, and I think that’s rotten. You might be put off by people’s choices in the privacy of your brain cave, but when you express those feelings publicly it chips away at your alleged full-throated support, no?

Imagine someone making these kinds of posts about other things:

“Reproductive freedom? 1000% I support it. But every time a woman has an abortion I’m like NOOOO NOT YOU TOO 😭😭”

“Gender-affirming care? 1000% I support it. But every time a trans person gets top surgery I’m like NOOOO NOT YOU TOO 😭😭

“Sex work? 1000% I support it. But every time someone starts an OnlyFans page I’m like NOOOO NOT YOU TOO 😭😭”

False equivalence? I’m sure the ostensibly progressive, “I’m all for bodily autonomy, but…” crowd would say so. They’d say that the above aren’t “trends” in the same way the “skinny is back” thing is, so they’d never criticize them. They’d say that the above are positive but “skinny is back” isn’t, so it’s not the same.

Here’s the thing about that, though: Not every instance of weight loss (from GLP-1s or otherwise) is necessarily about aspiring to skinniness, or about trend chasing, or is unhealthy or negative. You don’t know that every thick baddie who becomes less so has been brainwashed by #SkinnyTok. Is there a trend in body culture right now that prioritizes low body fat and a certain shape and presentation? For sure, I wrote all about it:

But that doesn’t mean everyone who loses some body fat at the same time social media has become Luxe Lean Land is doing it exclusively because of and to fit that standard. The trend is one potential piece of larger and more complex puzzle. As I wrote about other body trends over the past several decades:

These examples aren’t to say that all or even most American women accepted or conformed to these body ideals, but the women who fit them would have been considered current, on-trend, youthful, maybe rebellious or groundbreaking.

Do I think that my Boomer family members who have considered or are on GLP-1s really care about looking like a 24-year-old Alo ambassador? Do I think people who have been living for decades with the physical difficulties that can be associated with very high body fat are primarily interested in looking snatched on their socials? No, for many such people it’s more about feeling comfortable, moving through the world easier, potentially relieving some health conditions.

For many people, it’s both — they care about the health stuff and wouldn’t mind looking different, too. I’ll speak for myself: I’d like to lose the 15-20 pounds I’ve gained over the past couple of years mostly from not moving enough while writing my book. Why? Because I have mild sleep apnea and my doctor told me it could ease up if I did. Also, because my hard-won muscles pop more when I have less body fat, and I think that makes me look hot because I think muscular women are hot. OK? So?? Must I be tried at The Hague??? Is my health concern negated by my superficiality???? Am I not a flawed human, merely of flesh and blood?????

I’m going to talk numbers for a sec: That amount of weight loss would bring me down to somewhere around 160 pounds at 5’6”. That is not thinness in my view because when I was that size before, I was very muscular and still had plenty of body fat all over the place. As I said to Cadence, my experience with strength training and binge eating disorder recovery has helped me understand that I don’t want to be as thin or weigh as little as I once thought I did. Some people just aren’t interested in being the level of thin that would be damaging or inordinately challenging to maintain. Really, there are dozens of us!

Still, some “curvy baddies” are likely losing weight mostly because of trend pressure, sure, but dig it: If you publicly support bodily autonomy, you don’t get to publicly criticize, despair about, or make assumptions about them, either. You can talk about your concern about the pressures, you can talk about the cultural context, you can talk about the potential dangers of trend-chasing, but you can’t point to an entire cohort of people (those who become smaller) and suggest their bodies have taken shape exclusively from behaviors you deem irresponsible — you know, the thing that’s been done to fat people for decades.

People who make such posts also love to leave follow-up comments underneath explaining that IF YOU’RE LOSING WEIGHT FOR LEGIT HEALTH REASONS I DON’T MEAN YOU, but oop, sorry, that’s not working for me, either. Bodily autonomy is grounded in respect and dignity, and you can thank the fat acceptance movement for this one: “the dignity of a group should not be contingent on whether its members are deemed healthy.” Fat people don’t owe you their health, in other words. Neither do people who choose to lose weight. You can hope, like me, that they do so in healthy ways and you can spread knowledge to that end. You can’t, though, only honor their dignity if they do it “right.”

Let’s return to the fact that every instance of weight loss is not necessarily about aspiring to or achieving thinness, because that’s what brings me to Serena. It also brings me to what Jameela Jamil wrote about Serena in a post here. A mere couple of sentences in it were enough for me to feel called to break it down. And because Jameela is sensitive to how women writers represent her, I will do so fairly, but I will also do so behind the paywall …