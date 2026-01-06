Bridget Jones’s Diary

Only a few years ago as of the time of this writing — so, after I’d been lifting weights regularly for years, had worked as a fitness instructor, and had participated in a powerlifting competition — I went to a gym I’d never been to before and freaked out.

I’ve been lucky to cut my gym-rat teeth in exercise spaces that have usually felt familiar and calm because I worked in them or went at off-peak times. But when I dropped into a local gym in Florida one Thanksgiving, I felt like I’d been plunked into a Super Bowl stadium. It was the size of an airplane hangar. It was positively teeming with gigantic men. There were no discernable sections for body part-specific equipment. It was so crowded that there were lines for machines and benches.

I became the quivering, jelly-legged 19-year-old I was at my college gym all over again: I’d take a trip every four months or so to the campus athletics center if I felt especially guilty about an instance of binge eating and drinking I needed to “work off.” I’d keep my head down, assaulted all the while by the din of war around me, and head for the most isolated treadmill. Everything else was too scary, too unknown, too likely to cause embarrassment or catastrophe or see me hauled off the premises by staff members who could tell I didn’t belong there.

That’s how this unfamiliar, crowded, particularly meathead-y gym felt that day. It was like all the confidence and competence I’d built up in fitness spaces had leaked out of my ears. I climbed onto the safety of an elliptical machine to get my wits about me (always a good strategy) until I came up with a new game plan.

I tell you all this for a reason: Even though I’ve gone from an almost-never exerciser to an almost-daily exerciser, and even though I’ve made a career of writing about and teaching exercise, I’ve still experienced moments of exercise intimidation in gyms because gyms can be very intimidating. I know this is true no matter how comfortable I feel in most of them, most of the time, at this point in my life.

I don’t think this intimidation usually comes from people in gyms – I think it comes from the nature of gym-based exercise itself, as it applies especially to beginners or only-sometimes exercisers: You’re there precisely because you are meant to use your body (something that carries a lot of baggage and insecurity for many of us), in public and in front of perfect strangers, to do something you might not know how to do yet or aren’t strong or skilled enough to do yet, and if you do it wrong there’s a legitimate risk of injury or embarrassment. Scary! People need a little compassion and guidance through this, especially now, when they’re headed to gyms in droves to kick-start their fitness routines.

You’ll never hear me breathing a word against this. I’m happy that anyone is at any point on the path to making exercise a meaningful part of their life, so to that end, I offer you my tried-and-tested tips to make the whole thing a little easier, whether you’re starting at the beginning of the year or at any other point in it.

Some of this is adapted from my upcoming book, so if you read on you’ll get a sneak peek of some of the guidance I offer in it. Note: This is mainly for people who want to do their own general gym programming versus doing specific group classes. I’ll have another post about group classes (as someone who used to teach them!) later on.

How to pick a gym and figure out what you’ll do there