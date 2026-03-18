Body Type

Body Type

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Julia Naftulin's avatar
Julia Naftulin
2d

Great piece! I’ve found the best counter programming has been simply going to my community gym to lift weights or take a class. We all look so…average? normal? And that feels really good to me.

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2 replies by Mikala Jamison and others
Georgia's avatar
Georgia
2d

I just don’t know about this. It just doesn’t feel FAIR. Like the current climate really is making me feel so horrible about myself when I haven’t felt like this in years because of doing loads of body neutrality work. Yes they’re celebrities but they are undeniably the blueprint for how so much of society model themselves and morph to become. So I feel like all I’m hearing and seeing everywhere now (real life, social media and A-listers) is diet culture and people becoming skinnier or aspiring to and talking about it and it’s fucking damaging me and making me slowly become body obsessed and completely mean to myself again like when I was much younger - but I do have rational thought on my side, and youngsters don’t always, but even still it’s fucking with me.

Already slim people making efforts to become even skinnier and often cosmetically enhanced too just does feel like an intentional change towards an even more extreme and unattainable beauty standard. Why should we sit kindly and be super grounded when they are pushing standards for us back 50+ years with only reward for it?

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4 replies by Mikala Jamison and others
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