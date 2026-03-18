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I feel it’s time to take a first-responder approach to the discussion around people in Hollywood and elsewhere who are extremely thin lately.

By that I mean: We don’t turn our backs on a crisis, but we do something more immediately effective than shout about the fact of the crisis. We are attentive but calm. We act, but with composure that mitigates panic.

I posted a Note the other day that I’d like to amend:

Suggesting that any discussion around this is perhaps not worthwhile isn’t quite the right move. I didn’t intend to be dismissive but maybe I was. Sorry, my friends. I suppose I’m just tired.

I stand by those phrases, though:

They’re like that, that’s them and not me, I don’t have to look like that if I don’t want to.

And:

I can choose what’s healthy for my body, and I can not choose what isn’t.

It’s not that we should cease any discussion around this, but we need to have it differently. To that end, we could think of phrases like the above as calming mantras in this unsettling body culture moment. They don’t replace critique, but they keep it from veering into self-destruction. We need them because this discourse is often fueled by the personal bodily angst of so many individuals participating in it — that angst is normal and even expected, but if there is only angst, it paralyzes us.

Consider another Note:

Put another way: I believe some people are making understandably tense, “Everyone is skinny now!” content and remarks because they’re worried about specific women and young girls, yes, but they also have deep and profound anxieties about their own bodies that are inflamed by images of these women; they don’t know what to do with those anxieties except lament the skinny apocalypse and see others agree.

Before you fuss, listen: deep and profound anxieties about the body are the foundation of my brand. I just wrote a book detailing the years I spent grappling with the worst of them. (In fact, I wrote a draft chapter about how mind-bendingly envious I was of another woman’s body only a couple years ago, before realizing it was a boring anecdote.) I started this newsletter because in therapy I confronted enough of my anxieties to realize how many more were left. I make it my literal business to be honest about body-related feelings no matter how contradictory, regressive, or antifeminist they might feel. People with bodily anxieties are my brethren and my target demo.

What I wish, though, is that more people would connect more productively with others in this discourse. You might feel the temporary relief of being agreed with when you say how fraught this moment is (and you’re right), but constant furor mostly exhausts us rather than meaningfully changes things. I don’t think content about how bad this, without something in the way of a next step, helps anything get much better or any of us feel much better.

Maybe you say: This isn’t about me feeling better, it’s about speaking up against a problem! Well, the lifelong activists have said it: You still need to take care of yourself, too, or you’re going to flame out. You’re entitled to feel better in a consumer and media environment that benefits tremendously from you feeling worse, and I suspect that spending considerable time in fight-or-flight mode about other people’s bodies is slowly eroding you.

What if instead of a post or video about how “scary” Celebrity X looks and how dispiriting it is that “heroin chic” is “back,” you said something like:

It’s hard for me to see images like this because they make me feel weird about my own body and worried for other people. But I’m trying to remember: I’ve learned how to focus on my own well-being. I can set that example. I can make clear from my actions that I don’t see this as a healthy body standard — and turn my attention away more often, without being totally avoidant. Maybe this woman is struggling. I hope she finds a way to be well.

I’ll tell you what if: You wouldn’t get as many views because social media platforms don’t value even-keeled missives from well-adjusted people. Alas.

You’d also establish yourself as someone who is honest about a struggle, who has taken strides to heal, and who is compassionate about potential disordered eating. Don’t we need more such people more than we need doing-numbers Reels?

If you have anxieties about your body, like so many of us do, work on calming your mind a bit to get to a place where you can offer real guidance to other people. That’s what the mantras are for. You don’t have to be “healed” or know exactly what to do (I sure don’t); you can simply be a more grounding force.

Reminding yourself that the bodies of Celebrity X or legions of 20-year-old Alo influencers don’t have anything to do with yours helps bring about that calm. I know that celebrity culture is influential and tends to trickle down to the rest of us; I know that public-facing women are often considered aspirational, and if they all look the same, potentially-ill way, that’s a sad state of affairs.

But celebrity physiques, social media imagery, and cultural attitudes are not actually mandates. Those things can have enormous influence over us, but you are allowed to make different and even radical choices about your life and body even if it’s difficult to push against that influence. That’s how it goes when you’re exercising autonomy — your choices might not be popular or easy, but if you really believe in them that shouldn’t stop you. (I wrote about this re: body positivity.)

Much of the angst of this moment also comes from the fear that something potentially unhealthy or damaging will become normal — a completely understandable worry. I think, though, that what I’m proposing could establish a new normal regarding how we meet this moment.

Some say we have to voice our concerns about all the super-skinny people because we can’t normalize them as aspirational or healthy. This just happened with the Academy Awards; I saw claims that we have to discuss Celebrity X’s shocking clavicle because we can’t normalize her figure as a standard.

How are we normalizing in that context, though? Me watching the Oscars to see my fantasy boyfriend Conan and root for Hamnet (the choice of English degree holders in luteal phase) doesn’t mean I’m normalizing extreme thinness unless I record myself lobbing a paperweight through my screen when a skinny woman appears. I already find Hollywood a decidedly abnormal place. Don’t most of us?

Celebrities make a hundred times the salary of a schoolteacher for a Rolex spot and I think that sucks, too, but that doesn’t seem to light a fire under the internet’s ass. That should not be normal, and it in fact isn’t, because most people do not and cannot do that. Similarly, I’m not convinced that most people see emaciated bodies as normal because 10 famous women look that way — that’s why there’s such vociferous outcry about it, and most Americans aren’t emaciated themselves.

So, ranting on Twitter about the Academy Awards might not have the anti-normalization effect you seek. What will, I think, is taking that first-responder approach in your everyday life that brings some calm, some healing-focused language, and some compassion to the proceedings.

What if we made it normal to talk about difficult times in body culture that way? I’ve seen what happens when people do: Other people comment how they were considering relapsing into eating disorder behaviors but then they didn’t. They say they feel seen rather than judged, which better encourages behavior change.

When you start being this way, even if you have to fake it a bit at first, you might find that people in your life (the ones who you have a shot at reaching and influencing) turn to you as a source of support, and that is a meaningful result that can lend you a deep sense of fulfillment. Worked for me.

The body culture conversation starts with each of us. If you want things to feel calmer, more measured, and less fraught, you can be that way.

And then things become more that way.

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