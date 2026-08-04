Body Type

Body Type

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Tori King's avatar
Tori King
6d

This post is going to be rattling around in my head for a WHILE. "Whatever you tell yourself about your body, you are attempting to control a social and economic system of body negativity with individual effort. That is labor. And labor that doesn’t really work. Because we cannot think through a structural problem. Rumination is not revolution." Ooof. And I do, I ruminate like I might be able to solve the problem if I just think the right thoughts.

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Jocelyn Sutherland's avatar
Jocelyn Sutherland
6d

Thank you for articulating this challenge so well:

“You can choose not to look in the mirror very much, but all of society has become one anyway, forcing you to constantly peer at yourself even if you attempt not to; a reflection in the corner of your eye that you cannot not see. You are captive in a hall of yous, each one with a different composition.”

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