The Body Type summer of guest posts by writers I admire continues! Here are the previous two:

And here are a recent post and Note from me, if you missed them:

I’m thrilled to publish this guest post by P.E. Moskowitz , who writes the great Mental Hellth newsletter and authored the 2025 book Breaking Awake : A Reporter’s Search for a New Life, and a New World, Through Drugs . Mental Hellth is an absolute-bangers-only newsletter for me, and I also wrote something for it back in 2022:

Enjoy this piece from P.E.!

I Want To Stop Thinking About My Body

When I was young, I did not like my body very much. At 10 or 11 or 12 I would watch TV while sitting on my parents’ couch and look at my stomach and wish it wasn’t there. When I was 15 or 16 or 17 I would not eat as much as I should and then not understand why I felt bad most of the time. When I was 21 or 22 or 23 I became a “normal” weight but still semi-managed everything I ate to the point of medium-level internal annoyance and discomfort. When I was 27 and 28 and 29 I stopped doing that and gained a bunch of weight and felt bad about it. When I was 30 and 31 and 32 I kept that weight and learned to not really care about it. Now I am 37 and I have lost that weight but not in a problematic way, I think; not really by constant mental monitoring and restriction but because I’m on different medications and live in a more walkable city and am less depressed and anxious than I once was.

I have been in therapy for many years. I have thought a lot about my body. As a trans person, I’ve been forced to.

And, honestly, I find it all really, really, really boring.

I do not want to love my body any more than I want to hate it.

I want to nothing my body. It is the most boring thing about me.

Which is not to say that I do not want to care for it, that I do not want people to find me and it attractive, that I do not want to change it in weird and cool ways such as via lifting weights and playing tennis and taking various drugs such as estrogen. But the body is a sometimes-fun plaything, sure, but it is, to me, a relatively mundane one. There are other things I’d like to focus on. Work. Love. My dog. Watching YouTube. Whatever.

Unfortunately, not thinking about one’s body seems relatively impossible these days. Because everyone keeps telling you to think about it. Even if they’re telling you to think about it positively, to love it and embrace it and accept it, they’re still telling you to think about it.

You can choose not to look in the mirror very much, but all of society has become one anyway, forcing you to constantly peer at yourself even if you attempt not to; a reflection in the corner of your eye that you cannot not see. You are captive in a hall of yous, each one with a different composition. The Ro ads telling you you want to lose weight. The millennial-voiced blog posts telling you that all bodies are valid. The posts from gay guys every summer about how they’ve made peace with their bodies and lives while they show their two-hour-a-day-at-the-gym six packs to everyone on Instagram.

I would simply like to not care. I have more important things to attend to. But when there are a thousand differently-shaped yous staring back at you every time you open your phone or turn on your TV or get on the subway or drive down a highway, it becomes rather difficult.

At first, I did not know which of these mes to believe was the real one, until I realized, of course, that none of them were. I was neither the insecure person who felt terrible in my body and thus was susceptible to advertising for skinny-people things, nor was I the relentlessly cheery Instagrams and TikToks and articles about positivity or acceptance.

Body positivity makes sense in a world that is unceasingly body-negative, especially for women and girls and queer people and every other marginalized group. It’s the same reason queer people have pride parades: if you are oppressed, you have to respond with manic enthusiasm and confidence so that you end up somewhere kinda neutral. To say you are gay and proud is not to say you are better than everyone else, but that you want to gain equal footing to them. To be relentlessly positive about your body is not to think it is the best body, but to attempt to make a bubble to live in that protects you from the billion negative things you ingest about your body daily.

But pride and positivity are not enough. And more than that, they’re hard work! It takes constant effort and energy to construct that bubble of nice self-talk to combat all the negative stuff around you. And, frankly, I am tired.

I think that’s part of why people invented “body neutrality,” a movement which posits that your body is neither good nor bad, but sometimes both and sometimes neither. But, to me, this still does not go far enough. Whatever noun you attach — positivity, neutrality — the central problem, for me at least, remains: needing to think about your body much at all.

Whatever you tell yourself about your body, you are attempting to control a social and economic system of body negativity with individual effort. That is labor. And labor that doesn’t really work. Because we cannot think through a structural problem. Rumination is not revolution.

Imagine glossy women’s magazines as a wall, and social media another wall, and America’s evil food and healthcare systems the third and fourth. You can attempt to feel however you want in that box you’ve created—positive, neutral, whatever—but doing so does not tear down those walls; in fact, it could just make you more comfortable within them.

I do not want freedom from negative self-talk about my body, I want freedom from thinking about it, which would only be possible if there were not walls of media and culture and politics surrounding me.

The great theorist Sara Ahmed has written of compulsory happiness, about how people, especially women, must perform the labor of making themselves and their families happy. But, Ahmed writes, this is much like attempting to be happy within those four walls. The duty to happiness, Ahmed writes, is about a “narrowing of horizons, about giving up an interest in what lies beyond the familiar.”

She continues:

“The freedom to be unhappy is not about being wretched or sad, although it might involve freedom to express such feelings. The freedom to be unhappy would be the freedom to be affected by what is unhappy, and to live a life that might affect others unhappily. The freedom to be unhappy would be the freedom to live a life that deviates from the paths of happiness, wherever that deviation takes us. It would thus mean the freedom to cause unhappiness by acts of deviation…I am not suggesting here that our aim is to cause unhappiness. It is not that unhappiness becomes our telos, rather, if we no longer presume happiness is our telos, unhappiness would register as more than what gets in the way.”

In other words, halting the labor of attempting to be happy within our cages, and allowing ourselves to be unhappy if we are, might just break down those societal walls surrounding us.

The same could be said of body positivity. I do not want to be happy about my body within a framework of bodily oppression. I want to feel how I will inevitably feel about it, which is: complicated. I want to acknowledge the reality of my life, and all our lives, which is not to say that I want to hate my body, but that I want to be real about how it feels to exist in one in this current moment in human history.

By not forcing myself to think about my body in a certain way, then I can more clearly see the steps needed to get where I want to be. Those steps are not just about reframing how I think about the body, but about blowing up the four walls surrounding me so that instead of spending all my time creating a psychic bubble of happy or neutral feelings about my body, I can just exist, un-walled, free. When those walls are gone, I will be better able to achieve my goal, which is not to feel good about my body, but to just let it be, free from the thoughts of others or me.