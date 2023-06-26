Invite friends to Body Type, get upgraded to paid (plus, a podcast recommendation)
Look out for what's coming in July!
Thank you for being a part of Body Type! Your support — subscribing, sharing, leaving comments — fuels this work I love doing so much.
Substack has launched a cool new referral program I’m taking advantage of. If you refer friends, you’ll receive free paid access to Body Type for 1, 3, or 6 months.
Now is…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Body Type to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.