In a July New York Times article, “Is Pilates Political?”, which covered points about Pilates marketing I wrote about nine months ago, there’s a sentence about the subject of the piece, fitness influencer MaryBeth Monaco-Vavrik:

She elaborated in the caption [of her viral video about Pilates], saying that conservatism was correlated to “smaller bodies,” and that curves were out and heroin chic was back in.

The misuse of the term “heroin chic” to describe renewed mainstream focus on thinner bodies and weight loss has persisted since the New York Post published the article, “Bye-bye booty: Heroin chic is back” in 2022. I’ve graciously contained my pedantry to this point, but no more: “Heroin chic” is an entirely incorrect term for what’s going on in body culture right now.

As Chelsea Fairless, cohost of the Every Outfit podcast, explained in a 2022 episode:

“Heroin chic and thinness are not interchangeable terms. Heroin chic mostly refers to a style of photography more so than a body type. Heroin chic was a reaction to the unattainable physiques of supermodels. It was a reaction to the tallness, the tanness, the boobs, the ass. It was also a rejection of artifice. You actually saw people’s skin, their scars. […] Citing the Kardashians as heroin chic is psychotic because heroin chic wasn’t overtly anti-capitalist, but it was a rejection of traditional signifiers of luxury.

Heroin chic in the ‘90s was characterized by a pale, strung-out, often androgynous look, but people will point to celebrities or Real Housewives in full glam and Armani Privé — or influencers like Liv Schmidt, in her Louis Vuitton bikinis and Alo sets, with lip filler and a spray tan — as evidence of its return because those people are also thin(ner). Pals, no! Words mean things!

If we’re going to have serious discussions about modern body culture, we need a term that’s reflective of what’s happening in it now.

Good news: I have one.

Very much not “heroin chic.”

The mainstream beauty and body standard that has emerged for women in 2025 is what I’m calling “luxe lean”: An aspirational physical presentation involving low body fat and subtle musculature in the “Pilates arms” vein, characterized by trappings of obvious wealth or disposable income, and by adherence to conspicuous “wellness” and “beauty” routines in the realm of nutrition, skincare, and cosmetics.

Luxe lean is about wealth, status, and class signaling as much as it’s about the physical body. It’s not only about being thin. It’s about glamour, or at least polish. It’s about having even the faintest shade of muscle “tone” that suggests alignment with current attitudes around health and fitness. Being lean means you’re not just skinny but you have the time, vitality, knowledge, food access, and often money to have lower body fat and more muscle through exercise. Why do you think protein is such a thing right now?

I’ve had the beginnings of a post about this in the drafts for a while, but here’s one of the Instagram videos I’ve seen that got to it first — if weight loss medications see wider adoption over the next few years (and signs point to that being the case, especially if there’s a pill), a more muscular look will probably emerge as trendy because, at least at this point, there’s no way to get it without going into a fitness space and building it. Luxe lean adherents know this; even without a lot of obvious muscle, anything that says “I work out in a gym or class” is a status symbol.

delara.esq A post shared by @delara.esq

I teased this post on Notes and Instagram a few weeks ago, asking people what they would call the current body culture moment. Most of the responses had something to do with Ozempic. But while weight loss medications are definitely of a piece with the luxe lean moment — you have to be able to access and afford them — the standard isn’t defined only by the lower scale weight offered by these drugs. It’s defined by additionally being “toned,” having glowing skin, and nailing certain “aesthetics” (“clean,” “soft”).

Of course, it’s also defined by not looking “old,” which is an apparent risk of weight loss medications due to facial volume loss. Like any beauty and body standard, luxe lean demands we check many boxes, each more costly than the last.

Deeming the current moment a return to heroin chic is wrong primarily because while the original style was a rejection of artifice and traditional signifiers of luxury, luxe lean is the opposite. It’s a look that both represents and fuels consumerism, and in the digital world where it propagates, most of us assume artifice is the price of admission at this point. Often, it’s embraced.

Luxe lean combines post-COVID health and wellness obsessions, increasing wealth inequality, and a repudiation of the mass-market, mainstream variety of body positivity that came to feel hollow to many people. It represents a shift toward things that are both difficult for most people to have (a slender, toned body; expensive exercise sets; an affluent, leisurely lifestyle) and different than before (BBLs and implants are out, “ballerina boobs” are in) because that’s how trends work.

unladylikemedia A post shared by @unladylikemedia

In the 1920s the straight, loose-fitting flapper look replaced the corseted Gibson Girl style. The 1960s Twiggy look was a youthful pivot from the hourglassy “New Look” of the ‘50s. Then the decade that changed fitness forever in the 1970s-1980s went less waif, more Wonder Woman. All of this was about women rejecting the old ways of previous generations, of their mothers, of whatever they felt kept them constricted in some way or another.

These examples aren’t to say that all or even most American women accepted or conformed to these body ideals, but the women who fit them would have been considered current, on-trend, youthful, maybe rebellious or groundbreaking. Thin, young, white bodies were always the ideal, but these earlier body culture shifts were sometimes set against a backdrop of broader social change that was good for (some) women — suffrage, the birth control pill, Title IX, at-home exercise videos.

While the luxe lean look also suggests trendiness and youthfulness, it hardly feels disruptive or connected to a wider social good. I think it already feels flat, tired, and constrictive. It’s set against a backdrop of diminishing rights for women and so many others. It’s more anxious than anything else; it clings to the signifiers of health and wealth that people hope won’t slip from their grasp in desperately uncertain times. It’s too obvious and performative because it is, of course, mostly for and happening on social media.

Like all other body and beauty trends, luxe lean will morph into something else eventually. It will be driven by different cultural forces, contexts, and attitudes. It will be important we give it its own name or at least analyze how it’s something else than what came before, because that’s how we better understand the time we’re living in. We’ll probably notice, though, what remains the same: The next trend is just around the corner. There are more boxes to be checked. A woman’s work is never done.

