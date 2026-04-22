Housekeeping:

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Onto the essay…

First, a word on its purpose. I don’t intend to patronize the writer of The Cut article, or to pile on. I want to offer my perspective on a piece of writing about body image and weight as a woman who has made a living writing about the same. I’ve thought and learned a lot about when and how I write about my body baggage and personal pain — and who benefits or is hurt when I do. That’s what I’m reflecting on here. Please upgrade to a paid subscription to read the entire post.

There was a time when another woman’s body made me lose my head.

I was struggling in my body and life at the same time she was thriving in hers. Her actions had nothing to do with me or my body. They were carried out without malice, or even awareness.

Still. I was unwell and mixed up, and heaving the weight of bitter envy onto my shoulders felt somehow easier than sitting in my sadness. For a time I carried that around with everything else I could barely manage. I compared and despaired.

I could write in great detail about her and how this felt, and probably some readers would find it relatable. Probably I could spin the experience into a lesson — Here’s how I learned that my body is just fine as it is — to make my words amount to something more than a deranged diary or a hit piece.

Those details won’t see the light of day, though, for two reasons.