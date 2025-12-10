Images of performers in the “Blazing Tassels” burlesque show, March 2025 in D.C., courtesy of Nerdlesque Festival.

Back in March, I went to a burlesque show in D.C. called “Blazing Tassels,” an event put on by the Nerdlesque Festival. There, I saw bodies with colossal thighs and stretch marks and jiggling bellies and cellulite (things I also have), and everyone there hooted and hollered and threw so many bills that stagehands were scooping them up by the bucketful. I heard someone say, “I love the real bodies.” Indeed it was a lovefest, a celebration of so many iterations of the human form and all the ways it can be dynamic and energetic and sexy and free. The show offered me the same thing the naked spa does: a reminder that the perfect body is a fiction and if I’ve ever believed in it, I’ve been spending too much time in the unreality of screens and not enough out among all the imperfect people just like me.

This was around the same time that singer Meghan Trainor copped to using Mounjaro, which ushered in yet another round of disappointment and fury directed at any public-facing woman who is transparent about this (and if she’s not, that too leads to ire and accusations that she’s secretly doing it no matter what she says). In subsequent months it felt impossible to avoid the conversations around the so-called Ozempic Era, and I saw more and more writing and posts online in which people worried that “everyone” was getting skinny.

That notion was hard to square with what I saw in my own non-screen life: at the burlesque show, at the spa, on public transit, at the office, at the grocery store, at various events, in my own family and friend groups. In those places, I wasn’t staggering through a landscape of suddenly emaciated bodies. There was the same body diversity as ever. I couldn’t think of more than one person I knew who had lost a noticeable amount of weight in the past couple of years, and the one who did was a professional bodybuilder; they tend to do that.

I work and go out and about in a major city; exercise in a huge, kind of Gen Z-trendy gym; and am glad to have friends here and in other cities who range in age from around 27 to 50, and yet I wasn’t seeing or hearing from them anything that suggested thin was well and truly back in. Some of us knew people on GLP-1s, but they were older, longtime higher-weight people (parents, in-laws) who lost maybe 10-15 percent of their body weight but had not landed at skinny. I thought to myself: I swear to God, if I didn’t have the internet, I would have no idea this “everyone is getting skinny thing” was happening.

Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s not. When I posted about this thought on Notes, a few people said they were having a totally different experience, which I fully believe. But in the spirit of journalistic inquiry I started to wonder why this was the case for me, and what I could learn about what “everybody” really was up to or not at this moment in American body culture.

I recently spoke about some of this on Slate’s ICYMI (In Case You Missed It) podcast with kate lindsay of the Embedded newsletter:

"Everyone's Getting Skinny" episode

As you will hear from listening, I absolutely don’t deny that various things are happening in American body culture right now, like:

So: Not great! I get why people are freaked out!

One of the points I made to Kate, though, is that I don’t love the idea — currently exploding on social media, which is why ICYMI made the episode — that everyone or even most people are self-harming their way toward skinniness, for a few reasons: