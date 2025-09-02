Body Type is a place for helpful guides to feeling better in and about your body + body culture essays like this one with over 82,000 views. If you throw me 96 cents a week for an annual subscription (or $5/month) you’ll get access to this and everything. Thanks!

Here’s the book announcement and details. I think the title is probably changing.

Here’s how writing this newsletter got me the book deal in the first place.

This is going behind the paywall because it’s not very well-written (used up all that energy on book writing today, baybee), but it is honest, and because I’m a little off my rocker right now. If you’re an author or aim to be one, I think you should read it. Would love to know your experience and expectations.

It’s Labor Day, 77 degrees and sunny, and I’ve been inside my apartment all day, spending five hours writing eight paragraphs. I’ve cried once (vast improvement from last week).