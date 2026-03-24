My book, THE FOREVER PROJECT

A book by the creator and author of the Body Type newsletter.

What’s this book about and who is it for?

My debut nonfiction book, The Forever Project: How Exercise Strengthened Me Inside & Out For the Long Haul, will be out in early January 2027 from New Harbinger Publications! Here’s all you need to know:

This isn’t a typical fitness book. It’s an examination of how exercise can expand your life, not just shape your body. It explains how a joyful movement routine can make us better people; not more optimized or productive, but people with more goodness toward ourselves and others.

It’s called The Forever Project because I believe we all have to be in conversation with, and work on our relationships to, our bodies for our entire lives. That used to feel like a scary thing to me, back when all I wanted to do was be skinny. Now, speaking the same language as my body — and knowing that my relationship to it will shift over the years — has become a delightful, deeply meaningful thing. Exercise helped me do that, and I want to pass these insights on to you.

TFP is half memoir, half practical guide to finding exercise that works for your life (or deepening your relationship to a routine you already have). I share my story of going from hating exercise to loving it, recovering from disordered eating, and seeing how exercise made me a more compassionate, generous person — and I help you write a similar story of your own.

If you have a complicated relationship with working out, with your body, with cultural messaging about weight and food, or with your mother (there’s a whole chapter about that), TFP is for you.

Make sure you’re subscribed to Body Type to get all updates about the book, events, and tour dates:

Pre-ordering information

Here’s something I didn’t know until I became an author: Pre-ordering is extremely important for books. Pre-ordering means you order a book before its publishing date, and it will be shipped to you by then. This matters because pre-orders help publishers gauge demand, create buzz, and boost sales rankings; it’s a way to demonstrate a book’s success before its launch.

Like many authors do, I’ll be rolling out a pre-order incentives campaign soon: You’ll receive special perks and access to various offerings from me if you pre-order. If you’re signed up for Body Type emails, you’ll get that info.

For now, there are pre-order links already live in a couple places. If you want to pre-order now and be eligible for any incentives later on, just be sure to hang on to your proof of purchase. More links to other retailers will become available soon.

Pre-order Barnes & Noble

Pre-order Amazon

Thank you so much for your support, I can’t wait for you to read it!

Here’s a feature about how writing Body Type got me a book deal in the first place — your readership helped make this happen: