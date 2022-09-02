On fitfluencers and their tiny fat rolls
These posts aren't brave. But they are representative of a bare minimum principle: Don’t bullshit people.
The tweet above had a viral moment this week (I can’t link it, the account’s now locked). It’s a polarizing topic — tens of thousands of people on Twitter agree that such posts are a scourge, but you also can’t breathe near Fitness Instagram without being flattened by an avalanche of pictures of straight-sized people contorting their torsos or pulling t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Body Type to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.