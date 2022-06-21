‘Our bodies are fragile as fuck’
A conversation with Jayne Mattingly: therapist, eating disorder recovery coach, and disability advocate.
Jayne Mattingly is the CEO of the Recovery Love and Care eating disorder recovery practice, has recovered from an eating disorder, and lives with progressive chronic illnesses and physical disability. We spoke about Americans’ obsession with “health,” the role of a coach in a recovery setting, and the idea of “normal” eating.
Our conversation has been ed…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Body Type to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.