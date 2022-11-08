Pilates isn't magic, because nothing is
It's OK to love an exercise format. But don't be fooled into thinking it's "the best."
In the recent Halloween-themed episode of Abbott Elementary, two women are talking about a third, who is the designated “bad bitch” of the show’s universe.
“She looks amazing. Does she take Pilates?” one woman asks the other.
Body Type is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Body Type to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.