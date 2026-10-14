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Meredith Sell's avatar
Meredith Sell
Oct 14

I recently worked an event where I got weird vibes from a new coworker within seconds of meeting him. Later that night, he's complaining about his roommates and saying how arguing with them is like "arguing with females," and he kept harping on this, complete with more misogynistic profanity. I was so dumbfounded, I just shut up and avoided him for the rest of the night. I'm not generally a docile, non-confrontational person, but that was all I could manage. In another context, if it had been someone my radar hadn't already pinged as potentially dangerous, I would have called him out.

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1 reply by Mikala Jamison
Sandra Ann Miller's avatar
Sandra Ann Miller
Oct 14

He likely said what he said because he does see you as a friend, forgot you weren't a bro, and talked as he and his friends do. xo

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1 reply by Mikala Jamison
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