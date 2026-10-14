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This post includes reference to sexual harassment and crimes against women. Please read at your discretion.

A little over a year ago I sent a guy I knew some free guest passes to my new gym, so he could try it out on his own time. We were friendly but not close. He later sent me the following:

I have no idea how one types “whores” when they mean “fit girls.” I have no idea what led this man to believe I’m a woman who would take kindly to or see any humor in his random dispensation of an insult and slur against my gender. To my chagrin I’ve racked my brain for what I could have done or said to inadvertently invite this. This is often what happens in uncomfortable situations with men: you’re made to second-guess yourself.

I’d like to say I have no idea why I didn’t respond more strongly, why I didn’t hit him with something more like, “It’s fucked up that you just said that to me, don’t talk to me again,” rather than an “oof” and a heart on his “I’ll do better” — Why didn’t I at least do a more passive-aggressive thumbs-up, damn it? But I do know why: I wanted to end the conversation on as neutral a note as possible while still making my point because a man who thinks and talks this way is at best a man I cannot trust, and is at worst a man who frightens me.

If he’s a frightening man, not just a foolish man, a feigned neutrality might’ve allowed me to avoid his hostility if I saw him around the gym (that I invited him to; I invited this, didn’t I?). I’d sacrifice the full expression of my feelings about what he did that unnerved me if it might keep me out of worse trouble. And so I felt some part of myself wither a bit, because of what a man did.

By the time you’re reading this it’s long past its expiration date in the news cycle (about 48 hours), but ostensible standup comedian Shane Gillis appeared on Saturday Night Live on October 10th to say, “I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t realize women just dressed like whores now.”