Plus-size model and body positivity advocate Ashley Graham co-hosted Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet stream last night. She at least twice did something I find reprehensible, but other people on the internet find a shrewd clapback at the diet culture dictates imposed on women, or something.

First she did it to Patrick Schwarzenegger, whose outfit involved a corset. Ashley, asking him about his gala preparations, said something along the lines of, “And no burgers, right?”, and then they laughed and continued saying slayyy to each other.

Then, to two other men — I don’t know who they were and cannot find pictures of them, forgive me, the Vogue stream does not have identifying chyrons — she said something like, “So you’re not eating to fit into those outfits, yeah?” Then they all laughed and said yes, oh yes, so true.

Like a colossal fool, I posted on Threads (trying to diversify my social media presence ahead of my book coming out, but should have listened to John Paul Brammer) …