Annie
1d

Well I guess “a slightly different variety of skinny than before” does not feel as fun to identify with.

A lot of body positivity feels like it comes from a place of trying to reject The System whatever that may be? You’re not allowed to just say you love your body; it has to be contextualized as a *challenge* to love your body, meaning somebody out there has it easier and you’re allowed to punch up to them.

Basically “strong not skinny” strikes me as conventionally attractive fit people trying to get over privilege-related anxieties, particularly if they make a habit of presenting their bodies as objects of envy. Idk if this makes sense.

Elli Bee
20hEdited

Thank you for calling this out. Speaking as a former bodybuilder who was going to compete in 2010 until my rotator cuff cried uncle and has been living with chronic pain since 2007, I can’t even tell you how much easier it would be if “skinny“ were the ideal.

I don’t want skinny to be the ideal, but at least all I would have had to do is starve. To achieve the “strong not skinny” aesthetic, which I successfully maintained from ~2006-2010, I had an active eating disorder and compulsively exercised to the point of multiple injuries I couldn’t let heal. I went close to three years without a period, and all my providers had to say when I presented with amenorrhea was, “well, are you trying to conceive? If you are, we can refer you to a reproductive endocrinologist. But everything looks good, really weird how you have low bone density, you’re so healthy. Make sure to get enough calcium.” (I was consuming the maximum safe limit of calcium.)

Had I been “skinny,” perhaps they wouldn’t have missed the eating disorder. But since I answered “no” to the question of whether I was trying to conceive, my diagnosis was “lucky, I wish I didn’t get periods.“

All the “strong, not skinny“ aesthetic has done is made the fitness model physique even more unattainable for the average woman. Fitness culture had me believing “there are no hard gainers, only lazy trainers,” and I trained hard. Then trained harder, but didn’t increase calories.

Six surgeries later, I am finding my way. I am grateful to be old enough (49) to be irrelevant culturally, regardless of how my body looks. But I want to scream when I see articles about women in my age group that admonish us to eat a lot of protein and lift heavy. Like…I want a T-shirt that says “I would if I could.” Another that says “Yes, I have tried yoga. And turmeric. And whatever else your aunt did that fixed her chronic pain forever.“

The “strong, not skinny” aesthetic still required me to maintain an eating disorder and exercise compulsively. And I had to retire from the workforce at 40 because of chronic pain. But hey… I had a few years of body fat low enough that we could see the veins between my navel and my groin. I had the biceps snake. I’m sad I didn’t get more photos. But I never felt I looked good enough, and I put off the photos until I had achieved my goals, which kept changing.

Eating disorders are not healed by “fitspo.” Body image doesn’t improve just because a woman starts lifting. I loved the connection between mind and body I got from strength training. And part of me feels like I would give everything to have that back. Another part of me knows I can gain that sense of embodiment without hurting myself. Thank you for reading this ramble, and thank you for the work you do.

