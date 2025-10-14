Body Type is a place for helpful guides to feeling better in and about your body + body culture essays like this one with over 83,000 views. I post a mix (about half and half) of free and paid content each month, so if you don’t want to miss anything, take advantage of the sale I’m running for the next week:

I’ve been noodling over why the phrase “strong not skinny,” which you’ve probably seen if you spend time on the women-in-fitness corners of the internet, irritates me. I think I’ve got it.

Now listen, as a muscle mommy myself going on 11-plus years, nothing warms the cockles of my heart more than when women love to lift. It is an unquestionably good thing when women become invested in earning muscle instead of fearing even the faintest shade of it, as many of them once did:

I appreciate the spirit of “strong not skinny,” and why wouldn’t I? I currently weigh somewhere in the 170-180 neighborhood and I was doing 250-pound deadlifts for reps a few days ago. I might as well get it tattooed on my face. I also know that for some, the phrase is helpful for eating disorder recovery; I think there are uses and framings that carry deeper personal meaning and those that are more surface-level and concerned with aesthetics. It’s the latter case in which the phrase has drawbacks and probably unintended issues, so I think we should reconsider it.

First, a little background: according to a piece by Chloe Gray last summer, #StrongNotSkinny had an online peak back in 2014, which makes sense considering that was around when body positivity as a mainstream concept and marketing tactic was peaking, too. So while “strong not skinny” isn’t new, it’s popping up again everywhere I turn lately.

This makes sense, too — more women are getting into strength training than ever before, every mainstream and legacy media publication has in the last year published something about the new era of jacked women, or why it’s time to start strength training, or which books to read to start lifting (all three written by women, including Casey Johnston, who I interviewed):

What’s different about this iteration of its popularity is that it coincides not only with what Derek Thompson called “The Great American Fitness Boom,” but also with the so-called “Ozempic era.” At the end of 2024, 55% of Americans said they want to lose weight, and nearly 12% have used GLP-1 drugs to that end. Much has been written about the felt sense of cultural pressure around weight loss right now, when people can more easily do what Americans have a long history of trying to do: lose fat.

For women especially, this has led to a new body standard proliferating online and throughout celebrity and influencer culture: an aspirational physical presentation involving low body fat and subtle musculature (and looking rich and “wellness”-obsessed, basically). I call this “Luxe Lean.” Christiana Mbakwe Medina calls it “The Sculpt.”

So more often than not lately, I see “strong not skinny” posted by women who are working to get stronger but who are also, well … something akin to skinny. This is muddying the waters a bit for me, not because of their physiques but because of the modern cultural context in which this message is being broadcast.

The problem is not skinny or skinny-adjacent bodies themselves. I’ve written in defense of bodily autonomy, including intentional weight loss, many times. I have criticized the body policing and shaming faced by public-facing thin women over and over. I defended Taylor Swift, for god’s sake. Look what you made me do!

I’ve done that because I’m trying to turn the dial down on concern trolling, bodily surveillance, and looks-based criticism because I think those corrode our culture and our souls. Diet culture perpetuates them, so I make it my business to avoid doing the same in the name of fighting it. In a fat-fearing culture, fat people have it worse in pretty much every way than thin people do, but I don’t think you should make assumptions about or denigrate thin bodies, either.

So the issue with small, lean, slender women posting “strong not skinny” is not that they have the bodies they do. It’s that the message as stated, if it’s meant to be a repudiation of culturally dictated female body standards, falls a little flat coming from people who currently are the standard.

When I say such women are “something akin to skinny,” what I mean is this: I understand there is a difference between what I suppose you’d call “true skinniness” — very low body fat, very little muscle tone, atypical boniness — and being slender or lean. Most of the women posting “strong not skinny” are the latter.

Different things, yes.

They’re using this phrase presumably to reject that super-skinny body standard of decades past, which peaked somewhere between the early to-mid 1990s (the original “heroin chic” moment) and the early 2010s. It feels like an attempt to capture the spirit of something like the “#EffYourBeautyStandards” social media moment, which was coined in 2013 by plus-size model Tess Holliday. But when someone who hews closely to today’s “luxe lean” look uses the phrase, her post can read like she’s rebelling with language while maintaining prized status. That can undercut the message even when it’s well-intentioned, which I think it often is.

This would hold true for me, too. I was never “true skinny” by any stretch, but at one time I had an athlete-level body fat percentage and was on the low end of straight sizes. If I looked like that again now, I think it would be lacking in self-awareness for me to start posting “strong not skinny” all the time. It would be like I’m saying, “Look, everyone, I’ve rejected the super-thin look, which is waning in popularity anyway, in favor of some sexy musculature, a flat stomach, and an overall small body that can easily wear whatever clothes I want!” You’d be right to roll your eyes at me.

The bigger issue as I see it with this phrase is that it’s all about looks. I don’t want to look skinny, I want to look strong, it seems to claim. There are so many ways, though, that strong can look, because strong and skinny-adjacent aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive. Ballerinas are strong. The long, lanky woman who used to teach my pole dancing class is strong. A friend who took me bouldering, who is built like a little fairy on a lilypad and who zipped to the top of the wall in two seconds, is strong. I say this as a lifter: The “this bitch lifts” look is not the only way strong can look.

That’s why I think if we want to uplift why being strong and/or strength training is awesome, we should remove the appearance-based descriptor (skinny) from the picture entirely. Performance and aesthetics have their place, but ultimately the best thing about earning strength is the sense of embodiment it gives you, how it connects you to your physicality. That’s what sustains no matter our sizes and shapes. Trust me, I’ve tested it.

Enjoy the spoils of getting stronger no matter what they are — if you like that it helps you look a certain way, or perform a certain way, great. When it comes to spreading the good word about why developing strength really matters, though, I don’t think “strong not skinny” is the talking point. Something like “strong feels right” could be.

