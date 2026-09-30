Author of Fit Nation Natalia Mehlman Petrzela called my not-your-typical-fitness-book, The Forever Project, “required reading with your gym membership.” Pre-order it at any of the links on this page for around $20, before it’s out in January.
Amanda Mull wrote for Vox in 2018 that “body positivity is a scam.” Those who actually read the article understand that Amanda’s argument is not that the original ethos or an individual’s embrace of body positivity is a scam1, but rather the “corporatized, media-friendly body positivity as we know it.” She writes:
Now body positivity has shed its radical, practical goals in favor of an advocacy that’s entirely aesthetic and a problem that can be wholly solved by those looking to sell you something.
This is what I fear is already happening with the phrase “stronger not smaller.” This trendy tagline risks going the way of the neutered, disingenuous, corporatized version of body positivity because a lot of the mainstream media marketing using it centers people who are small or who have become smaller — like Hilary Duff in the Ladder app campaign, and more recently influencer Nabela Noor in Women’s Health.
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I have argued before that it is not “dead” as a concept, in fact, just because it’s not mainstream and beloved by corporations anymore.
I really appreciate and agree with this essay AND ALSO, as a millennial woman who watched Lizzie Maguire back in the day, I have a lot more patience for Hilary Duff as the face for this sort of campaign than I would for most celebrities because I remember what she looked like when she was starving herself. Yes, she's objectively petite and always has been, even at her largest--but she actually IS larger (relatively speaking) and significantly more solid than the version of her at what I remember as the apex of her aughts fame. I wonder if there's a generational aspect to this conversation: e.g., maybe Hilary is an appropriate "stronger not smaller" spokesperson for millennials-plus who remember her early years, but less so for Gen Z and younger?
Isn’t Hillary Duff…small?