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Keely Weiss's avatar
Keely Weiss
Sep 30

I really appreciate and agree with this essay AND ALSO, as a millennial woman who watched Lizzie Maguire back in the day, I have a lot more patience for Hilary Duff as the face for this sort of campaign than I would for most celebrities because I remember what she looked like when she was starving herself. Yes, she's objectively petite and always has been, even at her largest--but she actually IS larger (relatively speaking) and significantly more solid than the version of her at what I remember as the apex of her aughts fame. I wonder if there's a generational aspect to this conversation: e.g., maybe Hilary is an appropriate "stronger not smaller" spokesperson for millennials-plus who remember her early years, but less so for Gen Z and younger?

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Amber Trimble's avatar
Amber Trimble
Sep 30

Isn’t Hillary Duff…small?

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