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Author of Fit Nation Natalia Mehlman Petrzela called my not-your-typical-fitness-book, The Forever Project , “ required reading with your gym membership .” Pre-order it at any of the links on this page for around $20, before it’s out in January.

Pre-order The Forever Project

Amanda Mull wrote for Vox in 2018 that “body positivity is a scam.” Those who actually read the article understand that Amanda’s argument is not that the original ethos or an individual’s embrace of body positivity is a scam, but rather the “corporatized, media-friendly body positivity as we know it.” She writes:

Now body positivity has shed its radical, practical goals in favor of an advocacy that’s entirely aesthetic and a problem that can be wholly solved by those looking to sell you something.

This is what I fear is already happening with the phrase “stronger not smaller.” This trendy tagline risks going the way of the neutered, disingenuous, corporatized version of body positivity because a lot of the mainstream media marketing using it centers people who are small or who have become smaller — like Hilary Duff in the Ladder app campaign, and more recently influencer Nabela Noor in Women’s Health.

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