Update, 9:36 p.m. EST, 6/4/2024: As of the time of this writing, this fundraiser has exceeded $10,200 in donations. We more than doubled our original goal in 13 hours. I am blown away by the generosity of the writers and readers on this platform. Thank you to everyone who has supported so far. The fundraiser remains open for donations. — Mikala

Writers on Substack are coming together to generate support for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), which is currently seeking funds for urgent humanitarian needs and long-term recovery efforts in Gaza. PCRF is an accredited charity with 11 straight years of 4-star ratings by Charity Navigator, and is the primary humanitarian organization in Palestine.

According to PRCF:

“The funds raised will primarily focus on immediate relief, including providing essential medical supplies, food, medical treatment, clean water, and other necessities ... additionally, our campaign will support rebuilding healthcare facilities and providing long-term support through impactful programs and projects ... it will also allocate resources towards trauma counseling, mental health support, and other initiatives.”

Our goal is to tap into our creative community and our readership to bring aid to the most vulnerable members of the population in Gaza.

Help us reach our $5,000 goal by donating here:

Please boost this fundraiser by cross-posting (the best way to get it more reach) and restacking this post here on Substack.

If there’s more engagement on this post (versus sharing the PCRF fundraising page alone), it’s more likely that the Substack algorithm will favor it and our efforts will get more traction. Liking and commenting below helps, too.

Thank you so much for your support of this effort and for your readership.

— Substackers for Palestine Children’s Relief