Body Type

Body Type

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C A Dignan's avatar
C A Dignan
1d

Great writing, thanks for sharing it with us. I think swimsuit shopping issues have plagued most of us from our early days when we first become more “body aware” and through our teens, and then through the many stages of adulthood. The fear of how we would look to others has plagued many of us, while we struggled to try on the variety of swimsuit choices in tiny dressing rooms at the local department store. When you think you’re too thin, too fat, too tall, too short, or not pretty enough , there is no perfect suit .

I wish I had spent more time swimming and doing things, and not spent so much time considering what others would think of my body or my swimsuit choices. At 72, I agree with the author, I just wish I had just done it so many years sooner! 😃

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Augusta Fells's avatar
Augusta Fells
1d

I bought that athleta suit based on this article and no regrets!

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