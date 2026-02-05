Heads up: I’m hosting a chat + viewing of the Netflix documentary about America’s Next Top Model when it drops on Monday, Feb. 18! I’ll send a post with more details soon, but mark your calendars for 8:30 p.m. EST that day. You’ll also have a chance to win a signed copy of my book if you join us.

This year’s Met Gala will celebrate and benefit the Costume Institute’s spring 2026 exhibition, Costume Art, which will “examine the centrality of the dressed body ... [and will highlight] the inextricable relationship between clothing and the body.” Naturally, we here at Body Type Enterprises are waiting with bated breath.

The official dress code is yet to be announced — not that everyone really gets it anyway — but you can expect as certainly as death and taxes that looks will be sexily nude, eerily anatomical, or both. Those aren’t in short supply lately.

Fashion and trend analyst Mandy Lee @oldloserinbrooklyn discussed related predictions late last year, and added that the theme:

“… just feels a little off. Women’s bodies are being policed, women’s bodies have never been more political than they are now. So this theme, coming off the heels of the Black dandyism theme last year, Jeff Bezos’ involvement, it’s just odd. It’s very unsettling and weird.”

While I won’t deny the unsettling energy that permeates many things involving celebrities, the fashion industry, and Jeff Bezos, I’m wondering about the potential for Met Gala looks to further evince something obvious at recent fashion-forward events like the Grammys: Many highly visible women are presenting their bodies as swole, slutty (complimentary) and surreal lately, and conservatives hate it.

In other words, we’re seeing famous women bulk up, go tits-out, and get weird with clothes at a time when the sort of man who makes apoplectic TikToks about how immoral females should COVER UP at the gym could become the Secretary of Education tomorrow and no one would be remotely surprised.

I think this is a good thing — a dare I say political act — and regular women should get into it, too.

FoxNews.com, digital embodiment of a piss-soaked MyPillow case with a thrashing rat king stuffed inside, published an article titled, “Grammys red carpet turns into ‘spectacle of nudity’ with ‘clown aesthetic,’ insider says.” Sounds like the creative brief for my dream 40th birthday party, but the brain trust over at Fox were frothing at the mouth because Chappell Roan had fabric hanging from prosthetic nipple piercings, Heidi Klum wore a mold of her torso as a dress, and Colombian singer Andrea Echeverri arrived dressed as a pile of boobs: