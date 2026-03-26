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Anne Hathaway is on the April cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and Executive Editor Leah Chernikoff asked her about body image and aging.

I read this in the Tom and Lorenzo blog, and one of the commenters wrote: “Asking a woman about body image and aging. Groundbreaking.” Indeed.

What Anne had to say:

Screenshot from Tom & Lorenzo.

Maybe it seems strange that I, the creator of a body image focused newsletter, would ask for fewer body image sound bites in the world, but these are not the sort I prefer. They’re not likely to do much good for anyone except the celebrity who feels she is saying something, but is really saying little that matters to anyone who isn’t in the same industry, class, and social sphere as she is.

What would be more useful is something like: “I have good moments and bad moments, but I’m glad for any time I feel comfortable in my body. Next question.” That would be a delicate and self-aware way of discussing body image as a smooth, statuesque, age-defying movie star who fits the female body and beauty standard of now and of any time in the last century.

I’m sure Anne Hathaway has insecurities and body-image issues, like we all do, and I don’t aim to disparage any related feelings. She’s a human being, and a famous one, and so she undoubtedly feels the cold breath of Father Time creeping down her neck perhaps even more than the everyday woman.

I’m glad if she feels good in her body because I’m glad when anyone feels good in their body, even though my base and bitchy impulse is to snark — Wow, I might think, How brave and strong of you to feel okay with your supernaturally gorgeous visage! Let’s not go there. Let’s push back on that. It’s just a blip of frustrated envy; I sure would love to spend one of my bad body image days in Anne’s body and face instead.

Where I will go, though, is here: Anyone who aims to feel meaningfully better in and about their body and face has a personal responsibility to consider this soundbite and others like it as practically useless information. They might feel harmless, but they tend to reinforce what we perceive as “normal,” and they’re scrambling our brains.

As much as it might mean something to Anne and I don’t doubt its veracity, this soundbite is nevertheless a media-trained (or at least, media-aware), au courant bit of fluff meant to fit an implied brief: Make regular women feel better about their insecurities and make Anne seem relatable.

Here’s why it doesn’t quite work, what would be better, and what any of us can do with this kind of messaging.