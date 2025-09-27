First: I’m one of the presenters in a free virtual event for current and aspiring memoir writers called Dirty Messy Alive: An Embodied Memoir-Writing Workshop Series. More than 30 memoirists, including yours truly , and writing teachers are offering sessions with practical guidance on first-person writing. If you’re at all interested in putting your personal story on the page, it’s for you.

My session is called “Muscle Memory: Writing Memoir Through The Body.” It’s an interview with workshop host Janelle Hardy about the similarities between an exercise practice and a writing practice, how exercise made me a better writer, and how to write about your body even when it feels terrifying. My presentation is pre-recorded (some are live, and you’ll get the schedule when you sign up) so you can watch anytime between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3 if you register for a free ticket to the series here .

But! If you upgrade to the All Access Pass for $85, you’ll get unlimited access to watch all the presentations whenever you want, forever, plus a ton of bonus content from the presenters. My bonus is three months of access behind the Body Type paywall, typically $5/month. Click here for the All Access Pass and the bonuses. Hope you enjoy!

Memoir workshop here!

I caught this hilarious clip the other day:

A few things came to mind. There’s been some writing in the past about Jack Black being hot, actually, as if that’s breaking news or a hot take — like this one (that he is hot must be defended) and this one from Jezebel (we want to bone him but “do not speak of it”).

I’m sorry to say that if I saw such articles about myself I’d have to move into my therapist’s office. Like, damn, what is being said to the contrary that necessitates these missives? It reminds me of the time in college when a drunk guy I’d known since high school sidled up to me to proclaim, “I don’t care what everyone else says, I think you’re pretty.” Incredible stuff. Thank you, brother, for the bravery and sacrifice of your admission.

That guy, saying he thinks a pretty woman is pretty despite the tremendous odds of her being a U.S. size 12-14.

But of course what was going on in that interaction is the same one that’s going on in the case of Jack Black: I was fatter in college — and also pretty, thank you so much, but circa 2009 I bet you can guess which fact gave Everyone Else cause to talk about me — and Jack’s a shorter, chubby guy. Our overall attractiveness needed defense because most people could not see it around the fact of our physiques. Nevermind that Jack Black is charming, hilarious, talented, has a cute face and a great head of hair, etc.; the idea that “sexy and chubby” can coexist is still a radical one.

Still, as much as I cringe a little at it, I suppose it’s a net good that such coverage exists. Regarding the Fanning sisters video, it’s probably a good thing for people, especially younger guys, to see two famous, beautiful women talking about how they have a crush on a dude who isn’t built like Austin Butler. We’ve got the Andrew Tates of the world telling men they have to be shredded to be the correct kind of man and attract women, and as much as I doubt that the Tate fans are watching the Vanity Fair lie detector videos, I hope it would scramble their brains. I hope it would help them understand that plenty of women are more attracted to humor than hypertrophy.

When I saw the Fanning sisters clip, I wondered for a second whether there was something sort of cruel about it, like Dakota and Elle were in pure hysterics over the idea of Jack Black being hot. I think it’s more that the entire situation is funny: they’re doing a lie detector test about their secret crush group chat and Jack Black’s name alone makes people laugh because he’s a delightful dude. There’s something, too, about the context: It doesn’t feel mean-spirited because Jack Black has always made it clear he’s aware of his whole deal.

Any implicit acknowledgement that there’s something about his physical appearance that isn’t traditionally attractive per mainstream standards doesn’t feel mean-spirited to me because he knows, he’s cool with it, or he at least makes it funny and fun. It feels very different, for example, from the “rodent man” thing I wrote about last year:

Jack Black, it would appear, is pretty accepting of himself, and that’s hot. It also brings me to another aspect of “Why are women so into Jack Black?”-type discourse that I think people have always been and still are missing: