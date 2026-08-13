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There’s one thing that everyone who loves exercise (or who at least tolerates it enough to do it consistently) has in common, and that commonality is based on four core attributes these fitness freaks’ routines share. Incorporate these into your relationship with exercise, and you’ll love it too.

I know this based on working as an ACE-certified fitness instructor at various gyms for six years; lifting consistently for nearly 12 years and training as a USAPL competitive powerlifter; and interviewing industry experts and doing pertinent research for outlets like The Atlantic and The Washington Post, and for my book, The Forever Project (out Jan. 5, 2027).

If these apply to your life and routine, it’ll be obvious immediately. You’ll think: Oh. Of course. How could that not be the case? But if they feel a little murky or out of reach, take my hand. This post will help.

The one thing all exercise lovers share: