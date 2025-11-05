Brian Beutler

Last year I started working occasionally in a coworking space where I met Brian Beutler of Off Message , a newsletter about politics, media, and culture. I like this post by Brian about RFK Jr., which begins with a searing analysis of his jean-clad exercise routine and ends on the universality of body dysphoria and the hypocrisy of middle-aged steroid users who make life hell for trans people.

Brian is also a fellow lifter and exercise enthusiast (though he enjoys running; I simply cannot relate), so we are also occasional workout buds in the office gym. I asked Brian to sit down for a wide-ranging talk about male body standards, how fitness is situated in the current political moment, and how reverse psychology got him into exercise in the first place.

Most of the Q&As I’ve published in Body Type to this point have been with women, so I’m always glad to get a guy’s perspective on elements of body culture. Here are some of the highlights from our conversation.

MJ: Given that you write about politics, I want to go back to something I observed online after Trump’s last win. There was some of this: “As liberals or leftists, we must exercise to prepare for the coming fight,” or “A fascist lifted weights today, did you?”

I get the spirit but found it irritating because if the only reason you care to train is because you truly believe you’re going to have to engage in hand-to-hand combat with a Nazi, that’s not exactly realistic. I think exercise — why we do it, how we do it, what we want from it — is better when grounded in the realities of our lives.

BB: It’s just not the right reason to exercise. I think there are good political motivations for exercise. The way that living in the Trump era feels is a bit like living in a house with an abuser. He triggers my fight-or-flight instinct, so I carry that around with me. That’s liable to have downstream health consequences, so one way to deal with that stress and anxiety is to exercise, to wash those feelings out.

I continue to exercise, even though it’s never really given me the body that I have in mind when I think of what people who exercise as much as I do ought to have, because it keeps me anchored mentally. I feel reset on the other side. I do definitely pursue particular goals, movement goals or speed goals or strength goals, but that’s not mostly why I do it now. If I have writer’s block, or if I’m stressed about the political circumstances in the world, I can do a 60-minute workout or a run and no longer feel those so acutely.

What’s the body you “ought to have”? Or, go back to when you were, say, 15, when I think a lot of people’s culturally mandated body ideals crystalize. What was the male body standard?

Brad Pitt in “Fight Club,” right? I mean, unreasonable. And yeah, part of me would still love to have the age-adjusted version of a body like that. But for the most part I realized these are expectations foisted on men, and women, by culture, and the much more important benefits to me aren’t about how muscles grow and look.

Around the same time as the “train for Nazi punching” stuff, I also saw some chatter about how lifting in particular was somehow right wing guy-coded. As a lifter who is neither of those things I would hate for anyone, especially women, to shy away from lifting because of this. What do you make of it?

I don’t think there’s anything inherently politically right-wing about working out. Working out to survive the apocalypse is definitely a weird right-wing thing, but working out because you care about your health — prior to the Trump years, that was something people we now think of as liberals did. Reasserting ourselves through habits we already undertake is good to do in the social media space so that people don’t assume either, “Oh lifting is for right-wing bros and I hate them so I’m not gonna do it,” or, “I love to lift, maybe that means there’s something to these right-wing politics.” Reasserting ourselves in the space is a good way to prevent both of those kinds of drift.

I’m someone who loves the gym, so I don’t think the gym is necessarily some kind of alt-right pipeline. Of course not. But I can see the through-line to the Andrew Tate-ish kind of attitude that manifests in dudes that are very interior and self-obsessed and feel like they have to do the “manly thing” of being in the gym. This is something I’ve written about, this nostalgia-based obsession with a time in American life where the average job a man had required more physicality.

You worked in a coal mine, or you worked in a plant, or you wore a hard hat. There are fewer and fewer jobs like that. More and more men are working at their computers.

You’re saying there’s a conservative wistfulness for more physicality?

Yeah, sure. I think it’s seductive to a certain kind of guy, even if they don’t have right-wing political ideology, where the political and economic situations in the country have stripped away something elemental about them as men because they’re not building houses, they’re working on spreadsheets or whatever. And most of the people peddling this Tate-ish stuff wouldn’t go work in a mine if their life depended on it. But I think they reach people who are struggling with the romanticism of a hardscrabble life like that by saying that an antidote to the physical problems of the desk job is the gym.

The thing is that’s not wrong, because most of us with desk jobs do benefit enormously from getting movement elsewhere, and I also don’t think it’s inherently wrong for men or anyone to value strength as it relates to their gender presentation. Strength has become a valuable part of my experience of my femininity, for example. So it absolutely doesn’t have to be “strength = alt-right pipeline,” but the so-called toxic masculinity stuff is there.

Right. So another fact about me is that I was shot in the chest when I was 25. It was a mugging gone wrong, I didn’t give my phone to the person who was mugging me. I had a collapsed lung, I had pneumothorax. For three months after that, I was in a hospital bed and then on a couch, I was unable to walk long distances, I had to stop and catch my breath walking up the hill to my house. It made me feel vulnerable, like if I needed to defend myself I had no strength left. I don’t think that’s a bad impulse — if your sense of self-sufficiency includes that you want to be able to protect yourself or others, and you can’t do that and it depresses you, I don’t think that’s necessarily some toxic trait.

I think it’s a pretty predictable human impulse.

But I think that’s what I might have thought in college, like, “Oh, your desire to regain your strength is purely about some toxic masculine trigger.” I think that’s the attitude I fronted in college, I convinced myself of that to justify being kind of a layabout.

So there are these men who feel really alienated in society right now, and there are these people who are speaking with them, but they have ulterior motives. They want to rework society in a really terrible way. It should be enough to say, “If you feel like your job doesn’t allow you to do anything physical, the gym can be a place to do that,” without it triggering that toxic impulse and that right-wing pipeline.

What do you think about how our current culture perceives men’s issues with their body image, or eating disorders in men? I wrote a post in 2023 about how some people online seemed to mock or criticize men who might have disordered eating more than be sympathetic or supportive.

When one in three people who has an eating disorder is male, that was tough for me to take.

There’s a million things wrong with the politics of America but one happy thing about where we’ve ended up politically is that people are paying attention to how the culture at large, the popular culture and the political culture and the online culture, affect boys and men and how they feel about themselves and their levels of self confidence or insecurity. You don’t get a billion-dollar industry for supplements and body-related stuff if there isn’t a major male insecurity issue, and that insecurity comes from somewhere.

There are a lot of people out there who make a lot of money by trying to convince men who don’t know any better that the key to happiness and fulfillment and a sexy body is crazy shit. You know, waking up at three and doing a cold plunge and doing your first workout and then gotta be in bed by 7 p.m. or whatever. But there is nothing about being a fit or healthy person that should require you to have to sacrifice a healthy social life, a healthy relationship, a healthy marriage. These are super compatible things. I think more people are understanding that.

Tell me more about how you thought about exercise in college. You said you were a “layabout.” What made you start exercising?

When I got to college I had this really nihilistic view about exercise and sports, that it was mostly for lunkheads, basically, or people with vanity, and that it was a distraction from mental excellence (or partying). I got really stubborn about it. I had friends in college who exercised and would try to get me to join them. I realized later they were trying to get me to join them because I was sleeping a lot, napping a lot, and didn’t have a ton of energy. In hindsight I was probably dealing with some minor passing depression.

So some friends pulled some reverse psychology on me, and told me if I went out and bought running shoes I wouldn’t be able to stick to it if I tried. I started running basically the next day, and I built up in small increments. For years running was my main exercise modality.

When I moved to D.C. a few months after I graduated I didn’t know anybody, I didn’t have any money, so I had to figure out how to entertain myself. I had books, a laptop that had a DVD player, but that was it. So I would create physical challenges for myself, like running from my apartment to the first Metro stop out of the D.C. city limits on each line.

I don’t know what my relationship to exercise would have been in my 20s if there were iPhones and social media. I don’t know what my life in D.C. would have looked like if I didn’t have that as an outlet, but I think there’s a reasonable chance I would have either gone to graduate school or law school or something, or kicked around my hometown indefinitely. Exercise was the bridge between moving to a city and knowing no one to having a flourishing professional and social life.

In our gym bro discussions and workouts you’ve mentioned a few times that you really want to do a muscle-up. Why is that your white whale right now?

It’s so athletic, it’s a cornerstone of gymnastics, it’s functional, it requires so much strength and power. I’m probably nearing the end of the phase of my life where that kind of movement is going to be available to me, so I’d like to be able to do it once before it becomes impossible for me. Mainly I’m interested in doing it because I can’t right now, it’s like a fun little test.

