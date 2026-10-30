Body Type

Body Type

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afr's avatar
afr
6h

the booze is a tough truth. i cut back 5-ish months ago to 2 nights/week of 2 glasses of wine per night (that was fairly significant) and boy did i see a difference. BUT now that my body has adjusted, even that much makes me feel pretty shitty physically and emotionally. i am struggling with cutting back even further, esp around holiday/vacation time. it's a real process.

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1 reply by Mikala Jamison
Romola's avatar
Romola
2hEdited

For me personally, I came to terms with the fact that even when counting calories I lied to myself a lot. Decided to get on a low-dose GLP-1 and immediately found myself able to track my intake honestly, and meet my weight loss goals in a sustainable, modest way.

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