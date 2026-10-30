L: Me at 21, when I had binge drinking and binge eating problems and loathed exercise. R: Me at 37, having corrected these things.

If you asked me to choose only 10 things to focus on in the realms of fitness and nutrition, in terms of how much they matter for feeling better in and about your body, here they are.

Why does my opinion on this matter, and what informs it?

For six years, I was a certified group fitness instructor (indoor cycling) with an additional certification in fitness nutrition by the American Council on Exercise

I now coach a weekly weight lifting group for women at a CrossFit affiliate gym in the D.C. area

I trained for and competed in a USA Powerlifting-sanctioned meet in 2020; I still lift around four times a week at age 37 and am currently in a strength-building phase that, per my numbers, is working very well (and I’ve never had a significant exercise injury)

I’ve been writing this bestselling body-centric newsletter for nearly five years, and it led to a book deal for a fitness book called The Forever Project:



Fit Nation author Natalia Mehlman Petrzela called it “ required reading with your gym membership. ”



On Muscle author Bonnie Tsui called it “ a truly enlightening user’s manual to the body .” Pre-order The Forever Project

I’m a freelance health reporter for outlets like The Atlantic ; I’ve also recently been a source for other reporting in outlets like CNN and Vox

I went through eating disorder recovery more than a decade ago; I also lost nearly 70 pounds through recovery (and strength training)

You’ll note that I’m not a certified personal trainer, dietician, or medical professional. But, I have a level of professional and personal experience from all the above that lends to some insights I hope you’ll find helpful.

I’m offering these in easy-reading chunks. This first one is open to all. The next will be behind the “freewall” — meaning you can read it so long as you’re subscribed to Body Type, for free or paid. If you like this post and are looking forward to the rest, you can subscribe now or when you see the next installment hit your inbox.

The top-10 exercise + eating truths that matter:

You don’t have to give up alcohol, but you do have to almost give it up.

Having a drink once in a while at the same time you’re trying to accomplish any body-related goals isn’t necessarily going to screw everything up. A couple of 90-calorie seltzers or a glass of wine is peanuts in the scheme of what else you did with your week re: eating and exercise. In fact I argue that if you are not sober for whatever reasons and can responsibly appreciate a bev, it can be a holistically healthy thing to do now and then:

But whatever amount of alcohol leads you to feeling noticeably sluggish, extra-hungry, dehydrated, or moody the next day — that’s what throws off the whole game. At my big age, that’s any more than two mild drinks (read: not my beloved martinis or Old Fashioneds) over the course of the night, no matter how long the night is.

Two mild drinks over several hours, if I’m not already dehydrated, doesn’t leave me that noticeably sluggish, etc. — yet, lol — but there is definitely less pep in my step. That lack of pep can be the difference between consistency in my routine and a lazy day that snowballs into several more. That means it’s only worth it to have a mildly boozy night a couple of times (and I do mean, like, two) a month, max. If you’re a frequent happy hour/buzzed night out/boozy brunch enjoyer wondering why changing anything about your body is so difficult … start there, babe. Sorry :(

You aren’t one of those people who “doesn’t need a lot of sleep.” Go to bed.

Sleep is everything. Stop playing games. To anyone who has ever said they are “fine” on five hours: You aren’t, you’ve just trained your brain and body to be used to something that’s potentially contributing to dementia — which my father is dying from, and let me say in no uncertain terms what a colossal moron you are if you’re willing to toy with that risk — let alone a thousand other problems. You have lost the ability to assess how impaired you are.

Interesting also is how the people who say they “don’t need a lot of sleep” are often the same ones pounding Monsters and vaping all day!

You cannot fully recover from exercise (which you need for its maximum benefits) or be in a state of regulation re: appetite-related hormones without sufficient sleep. Get a sleep study, pay for a premium version of an app blocker since we both know you’re up scrolling in bed (oh how I know that game!), get meds from a doctor, anything — get it figured out. I can say from personal experience that poor sleep hygiene is ruining not only your fitness and nutrition protocols, but your entire life. I wrote more on sleep here:

If you aren’t seeing changes despite “eating healthy” and working out, it’s likely because you don’t know what you’re eating.

First: Dieting (reducing calories/tracking them for weight loss) has been identified as a risk factor for developing eating disorders; 35% of “typical dieters” developed disordered eating attitudes, as explained here. I cannot advise as to whether temporarily tracking your food intake is healthy or not for anyone reading this; if you know or suspect that it is not healthy for you, I trust that you won’t do it.

Losing body fat or gaining muscle demands a certain caloric balance unique to the individual and their age, sex, height, weight, and physical activity level. Plug your numbers into this to see what I mean. That means you need to know what’s going into your body, so you have to track it — at least at first, before you can discern its nutritional composition with a little more accuracy.

People (me very much included) are pretty bad at knowing what they’re eating without tracking; an oft-cited study showed that people underreported their food intake by a whopping 47%. In August this year a researcher told the BBC that on average people underreport between 400 and more than 800 calories:

“People are reporting eating between 1,600 to 2,000 calories per day … And then we get back the [data from a particular nutrition experiment], and it’s like 3,500 calories.”

You don’t have to (nor do I think you should) track what you eat forever. But if you are working in a time-bound way to make bodily changes that depend on a certain caloric balance — or learning how much to eat to maintain your weight — you’ll almost certainly need to look closer at those numbers. That means temporarily measuring, weighing, reading labels, tracking, and analyzing. It’s up to you to figure out if those things are worth doing and if you can do them safely. (And if not, that’s OK.)

The next installment is coming next week!

Share

Other Body Type posts people really liked: