It’s fun to look nuts in the gym.

First: Look at these endorsements of my book, The Forever Project, by a bestselling fitness author, a cultural historian, and a medical doctor! I am so honored!

It comes out Jan. 5 — the perfect antidote to dumb “new year, new me” content, I must say — but preorders are outrageously important for [reasons you don’t care about unless you’re an author, just trust me and do it, please].

Here is a 20% off discount for the print or ebook version from my publisher (but you can also buy it wherever books are sold). Use code BODYTYPE20:

Get The Forever Project now!

Onto part two of this series. Here’s part one:

What we’re talking about:

If you asked me to choose only 10 things to focus on in the realms of fitness and nutrition, in terms of how much they matter for feeling better in and about your body, here they are.

This week I’m just focusing on one item, to continue giving you chunks of this series for easy reading, and this one demands some more detail. You can read it behind the “free-wall,” meaning so long as you’re subscribed to Body Type for free (or paid). I promise I will not spam you or use your email for anything other than sending you top-quality writing about the tricky business of the physical self. I just want you to stick around here by being on my list. Onto the post, about what “lifting heavy” really means…