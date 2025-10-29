Body Type is a place for helpful guides to feeling better in and about your body + body culture essays like this one with over 87,000 views. If you throw me $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to everything. Thanks!

This’ll be quick. I already posted it on Notes but thought it could be good to bring to your inbox because keeping it in mind calms me. I know things are unusually chill and normal right now and you’ve no need for more calm, but bear with me.

I get plenty irritated at conversations I see online that I find harmful to body culture (see the below), but over time I’ve realized that I tend to be mostly unbothered by influencers posting typical out-of-touch influencery things, like static photos of them looking perfectly perfect in their perfect little lives.

This isn’t because I’m calm, cool, collected, smarter than you, use social media responsibly, and don’t care about frivolous shit — I am sure it is the opposite in many cases — but because of how I’ve learned to think about personal values over the past few years.

Of course it can be harmful when we see a thousand images a day of perfect-looking people and start thinking that that’s how we should be. I worry so much about how young women in particular are affected by this.

But often the response to these images, like the one influencer Nara Smith recently posted after having her fourth baby and already a flat stomach, is fueled by women in the comments who are seemingly grown and also worried about the potential of these images.

They’re well-intentioned, but we cannot escape the fact that the comments sections of these posts are exactly the wrong place to have this dialogue because every interaction is a dollar earned by the target and an algorithmic boost. Ignoring it might feel “wrong,” but engagement is making it worse.

So what’s a gal to do? Here’s what I think.

It’s my suspicion that people get so infuriated at this kind of influencer posting because they believe influencers are suggesting we should be like them. I see that as a huge misdirection of energy because I don’t think influencers care to suggest this at all.

They don’t care to influence an army of women into replication; that would devalue their position as the prettiest perfect princess with the most perfect prettiest princess life, wouldn’t it? They only care to influence an army of eyeballs onto their pages. We know this.

The influencer is thinking only of her own self presentation, and the response it’ll cause, because that is quite literally the most valuable thing in her life. She is not posing that image of her flat postpartum stomach as a directive. She is posting it as an advertisement for her brand. If you’re not buying what she’s selling, save the valuable currency that is your own energy.

She knows if you aren’t a 24-year-old who won the genetic lottery you’re not going to look like her, and she’s glad you’re not. You know that, too, and if attempting in vain to look this way isn’t among your values set anyway, there is no point in thinking any more about it, let alone making her richer by engaging with her post. We are trapped in a digital reality in which we can’t speak directly to these people about our grievances without it only benefiting them. Our only choice is to not bother.

If that makes you feel helpless about what to do instead, I try to remember this: I doubt any of us saves many people by clambering into the comments to yell about how this isn’t what women should value. I think we save ourselves, and potentially the people for whom we’re role models, by living in alignment with the things we do.

