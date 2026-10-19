iStock | Anatolii Shapoval

Author of Fit Nation Natalia Mehlman Petrzela called my not-your-typical-fitness-book, The Forever Project , “ required reading with your gym membership. ” Pre-order it at any of the links on this page for around $20, before it’s out in January.

Pre-order The Forever Project

I spent the first 20-plus years of my life living with a completely dysfunctional relationship to food and a completely adversarial relationship to intentional movement and my body. Then, I went to therapy, got into strength training, and lost around 70 pounds. That led to me doing these other things that inform the opinion I’m writing about here; I tell you about them so you’ll trust in my perspective:

For six years, I was a certified group fitness instructor (indoor cycling) with an additional certification in fitness nutrition by the American Council on Exercise

I now coach a weekly weight lifting group for women at a CrossFit affiliate gym in the D.C. area

I trained for and competed in a USA Powerlifting-sanctioned meet in 2020; I still lift around four times a week at age 37 and am currently in a strength-building phase that, per my numbers, is working very well (and I’ve never had a significant exercise injury)

I’ve been writing this bestselling body-centric newsletter for nearly five years, and it led to a book deal for a fitness book, The Forever Project:

Pre-order The Forever Project

I’m a freelance health reporter for outlets like The Atlantic; I’ve also recently been a source for other reporting in outlets like CNN and Vox

Basically, I lived with profound bodily angst for a long time, and now I live with far less of it, and while there are many nuanced things I can tell you about how to realize the same (and I do, in my book), there’s a simple concept that’s come to mind recently that I see as fundamental to the enterprise of feeling better in and about your body: