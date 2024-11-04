Happy Monday, everyone. Coming to you at the start of what will surely be a slow news week with no emotionally fraught events likely to transpire.

Really, though: If you’ve already voted for Harris or will, thank you for being sensible. If you have a family member you can’t convince to vote for Harris or turn off Fox News, I understand. Thanks for trying anyway. If you’re voting for Trump, the leopards are coming for your face, too. Shame you can’t see it. If you intend to vote third party or not at all, maybe watch this, this, this, and this.

Everybody hang in there.

Now, let’s distract ourselves with another weekly discussion. As a reminder, these discussion posts are a place for you to talk to each other — and me, I’ll respond to everything — about topics better suited to chit-chat than a full essay post.

This week’s discussion, short and sweet:

Who are your body image role models?

Who are the people — that you know personally, or who are writers, celebrities, influencers, etc. — who consistently help you feel better about body image, body discussions, fitness, eating, your own body, and body stuff in general? Whose statements/behaviors/posts make you feel nothing but good about body stuff rather than conflicted, confused, or worse? Whose voice rings in your head when you’re feeling positive about all this complicated stuff? Who really gets it when it comes to feeling more embodied, more peaceful, and better able to deal with complex/negative body image moments?

Share your anecdotes about them or your content from them with us. I’ll drop mine in the comments as well.

Thanks for reading and thanks for being here.

