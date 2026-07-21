Body Type

Body Type

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Wesley Cheung's avatar
Wesley Cheung
2d

I've lost weight due to health issues in the past year, and it's so weird getting compliments on "looking great" in a body that I'm not happy with and didn't intend to have. I feel weak and sluggish. And I wasn't even big in the first place, I was at a comfortable/normal weight but now I'm just thinner.

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