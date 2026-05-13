Body Type

Body Type

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shanna Johnson's avatar
Shanna Johnson
44m

Love! This is how I feel about what I've found in yoga after many many years of absolutely dreading any kind of movement. I am a better person after developing a consistent movement routine and yoga practice! I am more patient and kind and caring, as you described. I love the title of the book and can't wait to read it!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mikala Jamison · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture