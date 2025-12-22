I’m leaving this post free, but if you like it or find it worth discussing, please share it: on Notes, on social media, or send it to a friend. Your support really helps my work. Upgrade for $5 a month for full access:

At some point I posted a Note on Substack about how I, and many other people, should write sometimes about things besides ephemeral internet discourse. The latest in whatever TikTok or Bluesky is on about is not necessarily worth writing about, nor is it necessarily illustrative of what’s really happening in American culture for most people. The point of this newsletter is to engender discussions about American body culture, which I see as the ways in which people talk, think, and act about everything related to bodies: exercise/fitness, weight loss and gain, GLP-1s, what celebrities do, the media landscape, discussions about aging and beauty, etc.

And so while I have written already (in the below post, and I also spoke about it on Slate’s ICYMI podcast) about how I wouldn’t know there is an alleged Skinny Woman Apocalypse without the internet because I don’t see it in my own life, it’s become hard for me to ignore that people’s feelings about whatever this is are perhaps the Biggest Body Culture Thing of 2025. So I offer some additional thoughts about it to close out yet another discombobulating year.

I trust the regular readers of this newsletter to keep me honest, and assume they will respectfully tell me if this seems like a Problem of Mikala’s Algorithm, but whether it’s reposts on Reddit or here on Substack or via my Instagram feed where I follow powerlifters and plus-size gym gals and dieticians and writers of all sorts, the people I see making the most anxiety-ridden content about how everyone is getting skinny and we NEED to talk about it are already-thin (and often white) women.

Here’s an example of one I responded to, who was beside herself that even though she’s probably a size two, now “everyone” else is even smaller than that, and that makes her feel bigger by comparison — the most horrible thing one could ever imagine, naturally:

Lately I see so many posts from thin women, who haven’t previously posted anything I can find about how they were ever fat before, that say things like: “Shrinking your body isn’t a trend!” or “You don’t have to be smaller to be worthy!” or “Ozempic culture means heroin chic is back!” These posts are, I think, mostly well-intentioned. I don’t disagree that body-shapes-as-trends is a harmful concept, or that an individual’s true worth shouldn’t be connected to their body size. (I don’t agree that “heroin chic” is “back,” though, because words mean things.)

But where this gets complicated for me is that people who have never been truly fat, like these women, do not and cannot fully get it. If you’ve never been fat, you do not get that while it’s true that your worth isn’t really connected to your weight, everyone treats you like it is. Among the great many things that happened when I lost 60-plus pounds more than a decade ago was this: Everyone was nicer to me. People respected me more. People listened to me more, complimented me more, hit on me more, gave me more opportunities. They stopped screaming “Fat bitch” at me on the street and started holding the door for me. They started talking to me about something other than my weight. It is utterly sickening that this is the way of things in our world, but there it is. When I became less fat people made me feel that now I had worth, now I was entitled to love and acceptance and dignity. I always was, of course, but do you know how spectacularly difficult it is to remember that when everyone’s acting like you’re not? If you were never fat then no, you don’t know.

That’s why for me, it’s a little rich to see posts from a 120-pound Pilates instructor with visible abs saying how your worth is not your weight, or that you must resist the temptation to shrink in a world that’s determined to make all women smaller. Easy for her to say when she’s already perceived as more worthy whether she realizes it or not, and when she’s unlikely to regularly receive any actual pressure to shrink — seeing celebrities get thinner or feeling some kind of way that your barre classmates have less body fat than you is not the same as having a coterie of characters in your life, from your doctor to your grandmother to strangers online, constantly suggesting or demanding that you lose weight. It’s not that I think she’s wrong, exactly, but it’s got a bit of a “person who lives in sprawling mansion says money shouldn’t be so important to people” ring to it.

You know how the origins of the body positivity movement were largely twisted, co-opted, and commercialized by thin, usually white women and the brands that love them? While I think everyone no matter their body is entitled to have insecurities about it and should find body acceptance movements instructive and useful, I remember when people were irritated that tiny women would post pictures of their forced stomach skin rolls when they sat down as if to say, “See? I am body positive, too! Your body isn’t the most interesting thing about you! We all have flaws!” It was difficult not to feel like some thin, usually white women were taking a movement that was a much more serious need for people in larger (or disabled, or not white, etc.) bodies and using it to feel less anxious about body stuff that 99% of people never notice, let alone sling insults and abuse about.

I was torn about this — it’s probably good for young women to see their favorite hot-girl influencers looking less than “perfect” in this way, and if you’re lucky enough to have a lived experience that means tiny stomach rolls are the worst insecurity you’ll ever have, I still think it’s a good thing that you find a way to feel better about them, no matter how trivial they might seem to me.

That’s how this The Thin Women are Flipping Out About The Skinny Apocalypse thing is starting to feel to me: I think it’s good that anyone in any body learns and internalizes ideas that are far away from the worst of early-aughts diet culture, but sometimes I’m not sure that that people who look like they could be on the cover of Women’s Health magazine in 2006 are the best mediums for those messages. Maybe that’s not fair. I’m sure they’ll let me know that it’s not. I am sorry for that. But if what so many people are doing right now is Needing to talk about!!!! how everything feels like it did years ago then yeah, I agree: I think a lot of thin, white women are yet again co-opting an online discussion about weight to soothe their own bodily anxiety without truly caring much about any bodies unlike theirs.

I think a lot of these women are flipping out about how “everyone” is taking GLP-1s because they’re only aware of the already-thin celebrities, influencers, and people in their Tampa gym communities who are taking them. They are not aware of how helpful these can be for people in much higher-weight bodies because they don’t know or associate with any and have never been one themselves. They are making videos about how these medications are only a harbinger of doom and destruction and how no one should take them because they aren’t thinking of the fat people who are or who would be compelled to take them because they are — say it with me — more fatphobic than they realize.

They think they’re making content that isn’t, because they’re echoing the same tired phrases about not shrinking that everyone else on Instagram is, but they are actually making content that is lacking in compassion for the experiences of fat people, or people with binge eating disorder, because they never actually think about them.

What I think many of them are doing is latching on to a moment that is very much worth talking about — as I wrote in this post, some public-facing women are indeed shrinking in potentially concerning ways, instances of eating disorders have risen, etc. — and using it to try to feel better about the harrowing idea that they might not be the skinniest person they know anymore. There might be a tinge of trying to convince people away from losing weight because their position as Aspirational Thin Woman would be threatened. I don’t mean to suggest they are uniquely evil or even conscious of this; this is just the kind of anxiety you have when you grow up in the kind of body culture many of us did. This is how your brain gets twisted and weird. I have sympathy for it.

I have more sympathy, though, for the people who know or suspect that losing weight (shrinking) would make life in some ways much easier and happier, hard as that might be to swallow. I have more sympathy for the people who see GLP-1s as a pathway to a body that is more accepted, which is something these thin women are missing when they go on about why you shouldn’t care about “trends.” They don’t get that some people would use these medications not to adhere to a trend but to move through the world in a body that’s less derided and ostracized. I want to tell them that for so many of us it’s not about trends, it’s about a kind of survival.

People who have never been fat of course can have all kinds of valid insecurities and hangups and can suffer all manner of abuses and challenges. They, too, can have weight battles and eating disorders and find value in movements and moments that cry out for more bodily respect, even if they already experience more of it than other people do. I’m happy to have anyone contributing to a conversation about how to shape a better body culture, I really am.

But I have to be honest about what I think of this moment, this Biggest Body Culture Thing of 2025. At this point, as the year comes to a close and we’re on the precipice of an explosion of new and more powerful weight-loss drugs, I think the loudest voices in the conversation about them should not be people who justifiably have some bodily anxiety but who have never moved through the world as someone who is seen as fat before they are seen as anything else. To them I want to say that it’s the same as it was for the original body positivity movement — this whole thing isn’t really for you or about you, so can you cede the floor now and again to people who have something more informed, nuanced, and unique to say than what can be written in eight words on an Instagram graphic?

