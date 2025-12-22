Body Type

Keely Weiss
3d

I am treated a hell of a lot better now than I was 40 extra pounds ago, about half of which I lost on Zepbound. It pisses me off every day… when I remember to be pissed off about it, because the fact is that I have also gained the luxury of not thinking about my body anywhere near as much as I used to.

Mara Gordon, MD
2d

This is super thoughtful, as usual. I have a few thoughts to add:

1) I totally agree that the Internet and Hollywood are NOT real life. I loved your post about taking the bus, looking around your gym, checking out who is dining near you in a restaurant. Body diversity is thriving, and it's great. In particular, I think the body positivity movement has been very helpful in normalizing all body types participating in exercise and outdoor activities, including older folks. I see tons of older people at my gym! It's awesome!

2) I do think there is a role for allyship in thinner people advocating for more size-inclusivity, particularly in my field of medicine. When I have thin patients declined to get get weighed, I think it can help normalize the idea that BMI obsession can cause harms to all of our patients. That it isn't "just" an issue for bigger people. (This is particularly true amongst doctors, who, as you may have realized, tend to be a fatphobic bunch.)

