First: I spoke with Shannon Watts , founder of Moms Demand Action and author of New York Times bestseller Fired Up , about navigating wellness culture lately. You can watch the recording of our conversation here !

I also spoke with Teddy (T.M.) Brown , who writes for The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, etc., about steroids and male body image. Watch that right here:

Onto the full post …

There are two framings of the current GLP-1 use situation in America that I see constantly. They are that GLP-1s are necessarily:

antithetical to body positivity

a means of pursuing or attaining extreme thinness

I’ve made my position on GLP-1 use pretty clear, but people care about how they are perceived by others more than they care about some lady’s thoughts on the American pharmaceutical landscape, so here’s the deal: If you frame GLP-1 use as necessarily about pursuing extreme thinness or antithetical to body positivity, it’s obvious that your perspectives and opinions on body culture primarily consider thin people.

In other words, you can’t stop centering thinness even when you’re trying to rail against the pursuit of it, and so you’re telling on yourself a little bit.

I think people like me — who have lived in a truly fat body, or who have struggled against a binge eating disorder, or who have lost weight without succumbing to thinness obsession — can clock this pretty quickly, and many of us are starting to find these framings a little lacking in perspective at best.

So, if you want to avoid looking rather ignorant and regressive in the near future when you frame GLP-1 use as a shameful choice, consider the insights of someone who was fat, who was a binge eater, and who lost weight without succumbing to thinness obsession.

I lost a lot of weight but didn’t become skinny, and I’ve never felt more positive about my body (and more compassionate about others’) in my life. Even though I’ve never used a GLP-1 and am hardly an unreserved cheerleader for them, I’d like to discourage people from continuing to rail against these drugs in the specific ways I write about here. Why? Because these takes tend to be pretty obviously unaware of some fat people’s experience, and maybe even a little biased against fat people in general. Whoops! You jumped into a zeitgeisty topic that demands nuance but didn’t offer it! Many such cases. Happens to the best of us. Let’s course-correct.

Here’s how to not be those ways, how to consider more aspects of this complex discussion, and how to not tell on yourself when you’re offering your hot little takes: